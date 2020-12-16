Sunil Narine announces arrival of his first baby with partner Anjellia

Sunil Narine, Anjellia (Pic Source: Twitter)

  • Sunil Narine expecting first child with his partner Anjellia.

  • Several cricketers took to Instagram to congratulate Narine.

West Indies’ star all-rounder Sunil Narine broke out the news of his partner Anjellia having a baby boy during the gender-reveal ceremony in Trinidad and Tobago on Monday (December 15).


Narine and Anjellia had first shared the news of them expecting a child via a social media post during the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was played in UAE this year.

The couple also runs a clothing line together called ’74 merchandise’ – named after Narine’s jersey number 74.


Pat Cummins, Brendon McCullum, Ricky Ponting and Sikandar Raza among the others congratulated Narine on Instagram.

Sunil Narine and his partner Anjellia | Instagram

Sunil has featured in 120 IPL matches for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) since 2012 – less than a year after making his international debut. Back home in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), the 32-year-old represents four-time champions Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR).


