Sunil Narine announces arrival of his first baby with partner Anjellia

Sunil Narine expecting first child with his partner Anjellia.

Several cricketers took to Instagram to congratulate Narine.

West Indies’ star all-rounder Sunil Narine broke out the news of his partner Anjellia having a baby boy during the gender-reveal ceremony in Trinidad and Tobago on Monday (December 15).

Narine and Anjellia had first shared the news of them expecting a child via a social media post during the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was played in UAE this year.

The couple also runs a clothing line together called ’74 merchandise’ – named after Narine’s jersey number 74.

Pat Cummins, Brendon McCullum, Ricky Ponting and Sikandar Raza among the others congratulated Narine on Instagram.

Sunil has featured in 120 IPL matches for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) since 2012 – less than a year after making his international debut. Back home in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), the 32-year-old represents four-time champions Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR).