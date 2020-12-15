Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) appoint Tom Moody as the Director of Cricket ahead of IPL 2021

Tom Moody has returned to SRH, this time as the Director of Cricket.

During Moody's seven-year tenure as head coach, the Sunrisers reached IPL play-offs five times.

Ahead of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have appointed Tom Moody as the Director of Cricket.

The former Australian cricketer was the head coach of Orange Army until 2019, and for the IPL 2020, he was replaced by England’s World Cup-winning coach Trever Bayliss.

Under Moody’s coaching, the David Warner-led SRH won the coved trophy in 2016 and qualified for the playoffs thrice, including the 2019 edition.

After parting ways with Moody, SRH had lavished praises on the 55-year-old.

“We would like to thank Tom Mody, who has made an enormous impact with the franchise, helping us achieve 5 playoff appearances over the past 7 years, including a much-treasured championship in 2016. We would also like to thank him for his work ethic and leadership over our journey and wish him all the success moving forward,” the Hyderabad-based franchise had said in their press release.

In IPL 2020, the Sunrisers finished third after losing to finalists Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 2. Earlier in the tournament, they made an impressive comeback in the second half of the league stage by beating table-toppers Mumbai Indians (MI), DC and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in back-to-back matches to reach the playoffs.