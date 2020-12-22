Suresh Raina and Sussanne Khan among 34 arrested after police raid Mumbai club

Suresh Raina arrested in a raid at a nightclub in Mumbai.

The club is co-owned by rapper Badshah.

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina and fashion designer Sussanne Khan are among the 34 people who were arrested by Mumbai Police following a raid at the Dragonfly Experience in Andheri.

These celebrities were booked for violating Covid 19 norms as the club was raided around 2:30 am on Tuesday. The police have registered the case under section 188 of IPC and action has been taken against the people who were present inside the club at that moment.

ANI confirmed the development and tweeted: “Police book 34 people including cricketer Suresh Raina & some other celebrities under Section 188, 269, 34 of IPC & provisions of NMDA after a raid at Dragonfly pub for keeping establishment open beyond permissible time limit & not following COVID norms: Mumbai Police.”

Police book 34 people including cricketer Suresh Raina & some other celebrities under Section 188, 269, 34 of IPC & provisions of NMDA after a raid at Dragonfly pub for keeping establishment open beyond permissible time limit & not following COVID norms: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2020

Mumbai Police Twitter handle, which is known for hitting the right chord with their quirky posts, on the micro-blogging site wrote: “Party (Nahin) Chalegi Till Six In The Morning! A raid was conducted at a nightclub in Andheri at around 3 am, for flouting COVID prevention norms. Action has been initiated against 34 people, out of which 19 were from Delhi & Punjab, including some celebrities #NewNormal.”

Party (Nahin) Chalegi Till Six In The Morning! A raid was conducted at a nightclub in Andheri at around 3 am, for flouting COVID prevention norms

Action has been initiated against 34 people, out of which 19 were from Delhi & Punjab, including some celebrities #NewNormal — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 22, 2020

As per media reports, the club is co-owned by rapper Badshah, who was also present there but managed to escape from the back door.