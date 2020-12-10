Suresh Raina confirms his participation in IPL 2021; all set to lead UP in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Suresh Raina will take part in IPL 2021.

The former India batsman had withdrawn from IPL 2020 citing personal reasons.

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina has revealed that he will be making a comeback in the domestic circuit with the upcoming season.

While speaking to Dainik Jagran, Raina said that he is all set to return to competitive cricket and will be leading Uttar Pradesh (UP) in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) in 2020/21. Not only that, but the left-handed batsman also confirmed his participation in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Raina hasn’t played a competitive match since the final of IPL 2019. Though, he was supposed to play for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2020 and had travelled to United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the squad. But, the southpaw returned home before the start of the thirteenth season citing personal reasons.

The CSK franchise had then removed his name from the official website, and now it isn’t clear whether he will play for the Super Kings in IPL 2021 or not.

SMAT to begin ahead of IPL 2021

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to announce the schedule of the 2020/21 season, but it is confirmed that the apex Indian board will be staging the domestic T20 tournament – SMAT – before the IPL auction.

The BCCI is expected to deliver a final word concerning the domestic season and IPL 2021 after it’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on December 24. The board is hopeful to start the season next month.

IPL 2021 is likely to take place in April-May and the apex cricketing body would be looking forward to organising the league in India, but it shall only be possible if the situation regarding COVID-19 remains under control.