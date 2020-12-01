Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan send best wishes to S Sreesanth ahead of his return to competitive cricket

Sreesanth will take part in upcoming President's Cup T20 tournament.

Raina and Pathan wished Sreesanth ahead of his comeback.

S Sreesanth, the right-arm Indian fast bowler, is gearing up to make his comeback after a long gap of 7 years and is set to play in the President’s Cup T20 Tournament. Notably, the BCCI imposed a life-time ban on Sreesanth in August 2013 for his involvement in alleged spot-fixing during the Indian Premier League (IPL), along with Rajasthan Royals (RR) teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan.

Sreesanth’s ban was reduced to seven years last year, and it ended in September this year.

On Monday, the 37-year-old took to Twitter to post a heartfelt message for his fans. “It’s just about time to roll my arms again giving the very best to the game I love the most. To all my lovely people; alwys remember”ur the best version of urself but make sure ur getting better nd better nd be the very best version please don’t ever give up” u r the #family,” he wrote, along with the photo.

Sreesanth’s former teammates Suresh Raina and Irfan Pathan wished the Kerala pacer on his return to competitive cricket.

Commenting on Sreesanth’s post, Raina wrote: “Good luck my brother ! Go well and best wishes to you and your will! Respect”.

Pathan also replied to the same post: “Good luck. keep punching the fist in the run-up”.

Sreesanth has been roped in by KCA Tigers for the upcoming President’s Cup and will be led by Sachin Baby. The other teams participating in the tournament are KCA Royals, KCA Tuskers, KCA Eagles, KCA Panthers and KCA Lions. Besides, Sreesanth and Baby, prominent players like Basil Thampi, Rohan Prem, Midhun S, KM Asif and other senior Kerela players will be a part of different teams.