Suresh Raina’s team releases statement after the cricketer’s arrest from a nightclub in Mumbai

Suresh Raina was among the 34 people arrested following a raid at a Mumbai club.

Raina and other celebs were later released on bail.

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, along with celebrities like Guru Randhawa and fashion designer Sussane Khan, was arrested by Mumbai Police following a raid conducted at the Dragonfly club on Tuesday.

In the raid, a total of 34 people were arrested for violating the COVID-19 norms. However, the likes of Raina, Randhawa and Sussane have been released on bail.

Given the grim situation in the country, authorities have been very strict in reviewing the functioning of restaurants, pubs, clubs and other such places. Hence, regular checkings are being done to see if COVID-19 protocols were followed or not.

The arrests happened in the early morning after it was found that the club remained open beyond the permissible time limit; not abiding by the strict COVID-19 norms.

The Maharashtra Government has also imposed a chain of restrictions on various public activities ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations, effectively from December 22 to January 5.

Meanwhile, Raina’s team management has released a statement confirming that the 2011 World Cup-winner was in Mumbai for an ad shoot and was unaware of the clubs’ timings and protocols in the city.

The statement further said that Raina regrets the infamous incident and is committed to following the rules and regulations laid by the government in future as well.

“Suresh was in Mumbai for a shoot which extended to late hours and was invited by a friend for a quick dinner post the same prior to him taking his flight back to Delhi. He was not aware of the local timings and protocols. Once pointed out, he immediately complied with the procedures laid out by the authorities and regrets the unfortunate and unintentional incident,” Raina’s team said in a statement.

“He always holds rules and laws laid down by governing bodies with the highest regard and will continue to do so in the future as well,” they added.