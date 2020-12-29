Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Karun Nair to lead Karnataka’s 20-man squad in Manish Pandey’s absence

Karun Nair will lead Karnataka in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

SMAT Trophy is set to begin from January 10.

Defending champions Karnataka have named Karun Nair as the captain of their 20-man squad for the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali (T20) Trophy.

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are the notable absentees in Karnataka squad owing to national duty, while Manish Pandey will miss the upcoming T20 tournament due to a tennis elbow injury.

Pavan Deshpande, who recently led Vultures CC to victory in the KSCA T20 League Tournament, will be Nair’s deputy in SMAT Trophy, starting from January 10.

IPL stars Devdutt Padikkal, Shreyas Gopal, Prasidh Krishna and Krishnappa Gowtham have been included in the 20-member squad. And their selection has made Karnataka one of the favourites to lift the title once again.

Alur to host the matches

The KSCA have decided to host the Group stage games of the tournament at Alur grounds on the outskirts of the city. Karnataka are placed in Elite A and will take on Jammu and Kashmir in the tournament’s opener.

Karnataka squad for SMAT Trophy 2021:

Karun Nair (c), Pavan Deshpande (vc), Devdutt Padikkal, Roham Kadam, KV Siddharth, KL Shrijith, BR Sharath, Anirudha Joshi, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jagadeesha Suchith, Pravin Dubey, Abhimanyu Mithun, Prasidh Krishna, Prateek Jain, V Koushik, Ronit More, Darshan MB, Manoj Bhandage, Shubhang Hegde.