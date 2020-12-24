T10 League 2021: Schedule, Squads, Venue, Live telecast and Streaming details

The Abu Dhabi T10 League will begin from January 28.

Sheikh Zayed Stadium will host all the matches.

The schedule of T10 league is finally revealed. The 2021 edition of the T10 League will get underway from January 28 to February 6 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The players draft and team selection process completed on December 23 and the teams have been divided into two groups.

Group A features team like the Maratha Arabians, Northern Warriors, Bangla Tigers and Delhi Bulls. On the other hand, Group B has Qalandars, Team Abu Dhabi, the Gladiators and Pune Devils.

As many as 12 matches will take place in the league stage. At the same time, Super League shall also consist of 12 games.

Here are the marquee players:

Chris Gayle (Team Abu Dhabi)

Shahid Afridi (Qalandars)

Sunil Narine (Deccan Gladiators)

Shoaib Malik (Maratha Arabians)

Thisara Perera (Pune Devils)

Andre Russell (Northern Warriors)

Dwayne Bravo (Delhi Bulls)

Isuru Udana (Bangla Tigers)

Live Broadcast and streaming details

All the matches of T10 league will be telecasted on Sony. Fans can live stream the games on Fan code.

Here are the complete squads of Abu Dhabi T10 League

Deccan Gladiators

Imtiaz Ahmed, Prashant Gupta, Wanindu Hasaranga, Colin Ingram, Azam Khan, Zahoor Khan, Lahiru Kumara, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ravi Rampaul, Mohammad Shahzad, Hamdan Tahir, Imran Tahir, Hafeez ur Rehman, Zeeshan Zameer

Bangla Tigers

Noor Ahmad, Qais Ahmad, Johnson Charles, Fazalhaq Farooqui, Andre Fletcher, Mahedi Hasan, Adam Hose, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Irfan, Karim Janat, Aryan Lakra, Tom Moores, Chirag Suri, Isuru Udana, Mujeeb ur Rahman, David Wiese

Maratha Arabians

Taskin Ahmed, Muktar Ali, Laurie Evans, Amjad Gul, Mohammad Hafeez, Mosaddek Hossain, Sompal Kami, Shoaib Malik, Ishan Malhorta, Maroof Merchant, Syed Shah, Abdul Shakoor, Pravin Tambe

Delhi Bulls

Sheraz Ahmad, Dwayne Bravo, Amad Butt, Dushmantha Chameera, Kashif Daud, Fidel Edwards, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ali Khan, Evin Lewis, Adam Lyth, Mohammad Nabi, Sherfane Rutherford, Waqar Salamkheil, Dasun Shanaka, Nyeem Young

Pune Devils

Waheed Ahmad, Mohammad Amir, Vriitya Aravind, Sam Billings, Mohammad Boota, Nasir Hossain, Chamara Kapugedera, Karan KC, Asif Khan, Dinesh Kumar, Kennar Lewis, Ajantha Mendis, Thisara Perera, Darwish Rasooli, Devon Thomas, Hardus Viljoen

Northern Warriors

Fabian Allen, Rayad Emrit, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Nuwan Pradeep, Wahab Riaz, Andre Russell, Junaid Siddique, Lendl Simmons, Ansh Tandon, Maheesh Theekshana, Amir Yamin

Team Abu Dhabi

Ben Cox, Avishka Fernando, Chris Gayle, Alex Hales, Leonardo Julien, Kushal Malla, Chris Morris, Obed McCoy, Karthik Meiyappan, Rohan Mustafa, Usman Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hayden Walsh Jnr, Luke Wright, Najibullah Zadran.

Qalandars

Shahid Afridi, Fayyaz Ahmed, Sultan Ahmad, Sohail Akhtar, Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Khurshid Anwar, Tom Banton, Ben Dunk, Chris Jordan, Maaz Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Samit Patel, Phil Salt, Sohail Tanvir.