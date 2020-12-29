Tim Southee completes 300 wickets in Test cricket; enters the elite club of New Zealand bowlers

Tim Southee picked up his 300th Test wicket in the ongoing first Test against Pakistan.

Pakistan have scored 71/3 at stumps on Day 4.

Speedster Tim Southee became the third New Zealand bowler to take 300 Test wickets on Tuesday. In the ongoing first Test against Pakistan at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, when Southee dismissed Haris Sohail in the 18th over, the Kiwi pacer registered his name in the record books.

Most Test wickets for New Zealand:

431 – Richard Hadlee

361 – Daniel Vettori

300 – Tim Southee*

275 – Trent Boult

233 – Chris Martin

“It’s obviously a pretty cool moment (to reach 300 wickets). You’re out there with your mates, and some of them have obviously been there for a long time as well. I’ve enjoyed some great moments with these guys along the way, and it’s just a great feeling to be out there with a great bunch of guys and a good crowd here on day four at a beautiful cricket ground,” said Southee after the end of day’s play.

Black Caps edge closer to victory over Pakistan

Southee has so far taken four wickets in the Test. In the first innings, the right-armer bagged two scalps for 69 in 26 overs. While in the second innings, Southee has bowled 9 overs and taken two wickets for 15 runs.

At stumps on Day 4, Pakistan have reached 71/3, and they are still 202 runs behind, with Azhar Ali (34 not out) and Fawad Alam (21 not out). The unbroken 34-run partnership between Azhar and Fawad has helped visitors recover from a dreadful start that saw them two wickets down without troubling the scorers.

Earlier, New Zealand set Pakistan a target of 373 to win after leading by 192 on the first innings and declaring its second innings at 180/5. Tom Blundell and Tom Latham smashed tremendous half-centuries. While Blundell made 64, Latham contributed with 53 runs.