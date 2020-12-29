Top 5 active cricketers with highest scores in Test cricket

Ross Taylor is the leading run-scorer for New Zealand Cricket.

In the vast history of cricket, the oldest format of the game has produced numerous legends who dominated with their skills and performances in their respective eras. When it comes to the batting department, fans have seen several batsmen who exhibited superior technique, resilience and grit.

These batters were extraordinary because the game’s longest format evaluates one’s character, endurance, and stamina. And a batsman has to deal with the challenge of pace, swing, and spin along with unfamiliar conditions.

To name a few standout stroke makers, who inspired millions, were Sir Don Bradman, Sir Viv Richards, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Ricky Ponting, and Kumar Sangakkara.

Even in modern-day cricket, some batsmen have successfully carried the legacy of the abovementioned all-time greats. The benchmark has been set high by some players like AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, and Kane Williamson.

However, when it comes to the highest individual scorers, few other names have shined in the red-ball format. Let’s look at five such active cricketers who own the highest individual scores in Test cricket.

5.) Ross Taylor – 290

Veteran New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor is known for demoralising bowling attacks in quick time. After making his Test debut against South Africa in 2007, Taylor has represented his country in 104 Tests. He has accumulated 7367 runs in Tests at an average of 45.81, along with 19 hundreds and 34 half-centuries.

Taylor has an incredible ability to play the spin, and pace with a similar approach. The most amazing thing about the Wellington cricketer is that he has evolved and grown from being a fearless hitter to a mature batsman carrying the same attacking mindset.

The 36-year-old recorded history in 2015 when he took Australian bowlers to the cleaners and smashed his Test career’s highest score of 290 runs. It was the second Test of the three-match series at Perth.

4.) Azhar Ali – 302*

Pakistan’s former Test captain Azhar Ali is undoubtedly one of Pakistan’s finest finds in the 21st century. His consistency with the bat and ability to adjust in various conditions makes him a special batsman of modern-day cricket.

Ali has so far played 82 Tests for Pakistan, amassing 6168 runs at an impressive average of 42.83. The Lahore-born batsman has 17 centuries and 31 fifties to his name in the longest format.

Ali reached his highest Test score when he became the first triple centurion in a Day and Night Test Match. The right-handed batsman slammed unbeaten 302 against West Indies in October 2016 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

3.) Karun Nair – 303*

Karun Nair is unquestionably one of the unluckiest players in the history of cricket. Despite being a fantastic start to his Test career, Nair never really got the opportunities he deserved.

On December 19, 2016, the Jodhpur-born created history when he played the innings of his career and became only the second Indian to slam a triple century.

The unbelievable knock came in the fifth and final Test of the India-England series. However, after that, selectors overlooked Nair even after showing consistent run in the domestic circuit. Overall, the Karnataka batsman played only 6 Tests for India, scoring 374 runs at 62.33 with one century. Nair last represented India in early 2017.

2.) Chris Gayle – 333

Known as the ‘Universe Boss’, Chris Gayle needs no introduction to what kind of a batsman he has been. The Jamaican cricketer has smashed several records in the captivating game. Just with his incredible physique and outstanding hand-eye coordination, Gayle manslaughter the balls and send them out of the stadium without putting much effort.

In Test cricket, Gayle has been a pre-eminent player. The left-handed batsman has played 103 Tests for West Indies, in which Gayle has amassed 7214 runs at 42.18 with 15 hundreds and 37 half-centuries.

During the 2010 tour of Sri Lanka, Gayle demolished Lankan attack and scored 333 runs at Galle in the Test series’s opening game. He scored 34 fours and nine sixes during his marathon knock. Gayle last played a Test in 2014 against Bangladesh.

1.) David Warner – 335*

Australian opening batsman David Warner is widely popular for punishing the bowling attacks. Being an attacking batsman, Warner is a clean hitter of the ball. The left-handed batter belongs to the elite category of players who are equally useful in all three formats of the game.

Warner has so far appeared for 84 Tests, stockpiling 7244 runs at an impressive average of 48.94. The New South Wales batsman has 24 hundreds and 30 half-centuries to his name in the longest format.

Warner leads the table of top individual scorers amongst current cricketers. He wrote history on the second day of the Day-Night Test match between Australia and Pakistan when he went past former Australian greats Bradman (334) and Mark Taylor (334*) in a marathon 335-run-innings. The ‘pocket dynamite’ also became the first player to score a triple-century at the Adelaide Oval.