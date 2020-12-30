Twitter erupts after Hobart Hurricanes beat Brisbane Heat in the last ball drama at the Gabba

Hurricanes beat Heat in the last ball drama (Screengrab: @BBL)

  • Hurricanes defeated Heat by 1 run on Wednesday.

  • James Bazley scored unbeaten 49 off 31 balls.

In the last ball thriller, Hobart Hurricanes defeated Brisbane Heat in the 20th match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 at the iconic Gabba in Brisbane.


Chasing 151, Heat had an awful start as they lost opening batsman Sam Heazlett for a duck in the very first over. As if this wasn’t enough, Heat lost two more wickets in quick succession, and suddenly they were struggling at 8/3 inside three overs.

Then Max Bryant (32) and Lewis Gregory (29) tried to stabilize the innings by forming a much-needed partnership. The duo stitched a crucial 52-run stand for the fourth wicket before Keemo Paul dismissed Bryant in the 9th over.


One over later, Gregory also went back to the dugout after he top-edged the 150 kmph delivery bowled by Riley Meredith and Wicketkeeper Ben McDermott took a simple catch.

James Bazley then took over the charge and almost guided his team over the finish line. He scored unbeaten 49 off 31 balls laced up with 4 fours and two sixes. However, the last ball drama ended the hopes of Heat as Mark Steketee got run out and Hurricanes won the game by a mere 1 run.

Mujeeb restricted Hurricanes to 150

Earlier, Mujeeb Ur Rahman picked his maiden five-wicket haul to restrict Hurricanes at 150. Put to bat first, Hurricanes got off to a terrible start as they lost D’Arcy Short on the second ball of the match.


No.1 T20I batsman Dawid Malan looked in good touch as he contributed with a crucial 39 off 32 balls before Mujeeb cleaned him up. Malan slammed four fours, and a six. He was also the top-scorer for Hurricanes.

Skipper Peter Handscomb and middle-order batter Colin Ingram got starts but failed to convert them into a big one. Tim David scored a quickfire 17-ball 36 with the help of two fours and three maximums to push the team’s total to 150.

Mujeeb dismantled Heat’s batting unit as he finished the proceedings with five wickets for 15 runs in his quota of 4 overs.


Here is how Twitter reacted:



