Twitter erupts after Hobart Hurricanes beat Brisbane Heat in the last ball drama at the Gabba

Hurricanes defeated Heat by 1 run on Wednesday.

James Bazley scored unbeaten 49 off 31 balls.

In the last ball thriller, Hobart Hurricanes defeated Brisbane Heat in the 20th match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 at the iconic Gabba in Brisbane.

Chasing 151, Heat had an awful start as they lost opening batsman Sam Heazlett for a duck in the very first over. As if this wasn’t enough, Heat lost two more wickets in quick succession, and suddenly they were struggling at 8/3 inside three overs.

Then Max Bryant (32) and Lewis Gregory (29) tried to stabilize the innings by forming a much-needed partnership. The duo stitched a crucial 52-run stand for the fourth wicket before Keemo Paul dismissed Bryant in the 9th over.

One over later, Gregory also went back to the dugout after he top-edged the 150 kmph delivery bowled by Riley Meredith and Wicketkeeper Ben McDermott took a simple catch.

James Bazley then took over the charge and almost guided his team over the finish line. He scored unbeaten 49 off 31 balls laced up with 4 fours and two sixes. However, the last ball drama ended the hopes of Heat as Mark Steketee got run out and Hurricanes won the game by a mere 1 run.

Mujeeb restricted Hurricanes to 150

Earlier, Mujeeb Ur Rahman picked his maiden five-wicket haul to restrict Hurricanes at 150. Put to bat first, Hurricanes got off to a terrible start as they lost D’Arcy Short on the second ball of the match.

No.1 T20I batsman Dawid Malan looked in good touch as he contributed with a crucial 39 off 32 balls before Mujeeb cleaned him up. Malan slammed four fours, and a six. He was also the top-scorer for Hurricanes.

Skipper Peter Handscomb and middle-order batter Colin Ingram got starts but failed to convert them into a big one. Tim David scored a quickfire 17-ball 36 with the help of two fours and three maximums to push the team’s total to 150.

Mujeeb dismantled Heat’s batting unit as he finished the proceedings with five wickets for 15 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Well that was an ending I didn’t see coming. I was excited for a possible super over too! But it wasn’t to be. 😂💥 #BBL10 — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) December 30, 2020

Fantastic game of cricket, that. Such drama! #BBL10 — James Smith (@JamesSmith1001) December 30, 2020

Frame before? — Sam Billings (@sambillings) December 30, 2020

Mark Steketee run out off last ball going for tying run

Last time a player was run out on the final ball of a @BBL match when going for the tying run was Heat v Renegades in #BBL06 – Steketee faced the final ball in that game as well (but wasn't the player run out) — Swamp (@sirswampthing) December 30, 2020

What a win! That’s a brilliant team work. Absolutely terrific. Loved every single second of this game. Great display of death bowling. Well done everyone,@HurricanesBBL. Cheers to this amazing victory. What a way to finish my quarantine. See you guys tomorrow.🙌 pic.twitter.com/HW3Tcn0gCd — Sandeep Lamichhane (@Sandeep25) December 30, 2020

That was a quick decision from the umpire but what a throw from Ingram and what a win for Hobart as they beat Heat by just 1 run in #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/UdlPGnN3WV — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 30, 2020

ABSOLUTE CHAOS 🤩🤩 Crazy run-out sees Brisbane Heat lose by ONE run in most dramatic #BBL10 ending 👉 https://t.co/8KpG5csG2k pic.twitter.com/fnkV1dhhPq — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) December 30, 2020

Best economy rate in the #BBL (minimum 250 balls): Lasith Malinga (Stars) — 5.40

Muttiah Muralitharan (Renegades) — 5.70

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Heat) — 6.05

Mitchell Johnson (Scorchers) — 6.14

Samuel Badree (Heat) — 6.42#BBL10 @newscomauHQ https://t.co/NThYUxXZuH — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) December 30, 2020

Mujeeb's role change reaping huge rewards for Heat. 3 wickets in 6 games last season when he was a power play bowler. Now being used in middle/end of innings and cleaning up teams. #bbl10 — Tim Michell (@tim_michell) December 30, 2020

That's the first five-wicket haul of Mujeeb's T20 career. Daresay it won't be the last #BBL10 — Adam Burnett (@AdamBurnett09) December 30, 2020

Was probably the best game of the season. Gotta feel for Brisbane Heat, they fell just 1 run short against Hobart Hurricanes. pic.twitter.com/ZLPqnS0JvJ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 30, 2020

There have been 16 hauls of 5+ wickets in @BBL games

2 of them in #BBL10

Peter Siddle at age 36, the oldest to achieve the feat

Mujeeb Ur Rahman at 19, the youngest @StrikersBBL @HeatBBL — Swamp (@sirswampthing) December 30, 2020

A Twenty20 career-best for Mujeeb Ur Rahman. He takes 5-15 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cNN6MmRmLW — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) December 30, 2020

Not greatest of starts for the T20I No.1 batsman in #BBL10 #dawidmalan — Naren (@ImNaren26) December 30, 2020

My god that was heartbreaking. How do you bottle that#brisbaneheat — Arlo Nightingale (@ArloNightingale) December 30, 2020

Watching Dawid Malan bat is a dream. His T20 skills are impeccable. #BHvHH #BBL10 — Alankrith Shankar (@AlanzArena) December 30, 2020

MUJEEB UR RAHMAN IS ON A TEAR! #BBL10 #BBL — Trystan Spooner (@TrystanSpooner) December 30, 2020

Second time watching Max Bryant and he can hit a long ball!#BBL10 — Siphiwe Never Simphiwe (@TheGreatGabayi) December 30, 2020

Max Bryant hits a lovely clean ball, but man he needs to learn when to pull back. Even in T20 there’s still a need to shift up and down the gears. #BBL10 — Andrew Mock 🐯 (@amock18) December 30, 2020

Lisa blaming 'Will Gregory' for Max Bryant getting out. BBL punditry really is something else — The Big Show (@ravi_layer) December 30, 2020

I see a similarity of Sanju Samson in Max Bryant of @HeatBBL — Aravind (@netcitizen) December 30, 2020

Vintage Max Bryant. So dumb #BBL10 — Eden Richards (@Eden_Richards) December 30, 2020

Max Bryant hits a biggest six

Yesss ! Bash Boost point — Mehedi Hasan Shawon (@SportsBoyShawn) December 30, 2020

Retarded batting by Max Bryant.. #BBL10 — Tiger King’ (@TigerKingJoey) December 30, 2020

Lewis Gregory with a solid Malan innings there. #BBL10 — Dre Harrison (@Harrison101HD) December 30, 2020

Lewis Gregory a good signing by the Heat. #BBL10 — Elijah (@Elijah_in_Exile) December 30, 2020

This Lewis Gregory CAN play#BrisbaneHeat — Michael Guy (@Michael24952262) December 30, 2020