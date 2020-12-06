Twitter erupts as Hardik Pandya propels India to T20I series win over Australia

Hardik Pandya (Pic Source: Twitter)

India thrashed Australia by six wickets in the second T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.


After the Matthew Wade-led side posted a challenging 194/5 on the scoreboard in their stipulated 20 overs, the Men in Blue chased down the target with the help of Hardik Pandya’s unbeaten 42 off just 22 balls.

Shikhar Dhawan (52 off 36) and Virat Kohli (40 off 24) also made valuable contributions with the bat.


The 27-year-old Hardik was adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’ for his decisive knock that was laced with three fours and two sixes.

“I like to look at the scoreboard and play so that I know which bowlers to target,” Pandya said at the post-match interview.

“I have been in these situations many times and I have learnt from my mistakes in the past. My game is always around the confidence which I carry, it has that fine line where I back myself and not become overconfident. I always remember all those times when we chased big totals and it helps,” he added.


Earlier, India won the toss and elected to bowl first. Stand-in-skipper Wade hit his second T20I half-century to help Australia set up a 195-run target. Steve Smith (46), Glenn Maxwell (22) and Moises Henriques (26) also added to their team’s imposing total. T Natarajan was the pick of the bowlers for India, grabbing two wickets for 20 runs.

