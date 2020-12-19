Twitter erupts as India collapse to 36 in second innings at Adelaide – their lowest total in Test history

Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (Pic Source: Twitter)

  • None of the Indian batsmen could reach the double figures.

  • Virat Kohli-led India were bundled out for 36 in just 21.2 overs.

On Day 3 of the first Test in Adelaide, Australia bundled out India for 36, their lowest Test score ever.


Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins were the chief architects for the hosts, picking up 5/8 and 4/21 respectively as India went from 9/1 overnight to 36 all out in their second innings.

India’s dramatic collapse at the Adelaide Oval is now their lowest score in Test cricket – lower than the previous record of 42 against England at Lord’s in 1974.


“Everything went to plan today,” Hazlewood told the official broadcaster Fox Cricket.

“The way Patty started was unbelievable getting the two big wickets and I just followed suit.”

Here’s how Twitter reacted:





