Twitter erupts as India collapse to 36 in second innings at Adelaide – their lowest total in Test history

None of the Indian batsmen could reach the double figures.
Virat Kohli-led India were bundled out for 36 in just 21.2 overs.
On Day 3 of the first Test in Adelaide, Australia bundled out India for 36, their lowest Test score ever.
Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins were the chief architects for the hosts, picking up 5/8 and 4/21 respectively as India went from 9/1 overnight to 36 all out in their second innings.
India’s dramatic collapse at the Adelaide Oval is now their lowest score in Test cricket – lower than the previous record of 42 against England at Lord’s in 1974.
“Everything went to plan today,” Hazlewood told the official broadcaster Fox Cricket.
“The way Patty started was unbelievable getting the two big wickets and I just followed suit.”
Here’s how Twitter reacted:
The OTP to forget this is 49204084041 .#INDvsAUSTest
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 19, 2020
First innings of 2018 #AusvInd Test at Adelaide
Kohli caught at gully (Khawaja flying) to Cummins : 3 runs
Second innings of 2020 #AusvInd Test at Adelaide
Kohli caught at gully (Green) to Cummins : 4 runs
Action replay two years apart…
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 19, 2020
कभी-कभी अपार आनंद, अपार दु:ख में कैसे परिवर्तित हो जाता है, इसका अनुभव मैंने आज किया। #AUSvINDtest
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 19, 2020
Gem of a spell by @patcummins30 ! Brilliant line and length! #AUSvIND
— Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) December 19, 2020
When you thought one end was difficult the other end is getting even more tougher for the bats! Terrific bowling by #hazelwood as well! #AUSvIND
— Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) December 19, 2020
Sunday free! #AusVInd
— Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) December 19, 2020
Hazlewood's 5-8 is the most economical five-wicket haul by an Australian in 73 years #AUSvIND
— Adam Burnett (@AdamBurnett09) December 19, 2020
Must watch test cricket, both bowling attacks are putting on a masterclass! #TestCricket #AUSvIND
— Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) December 19, 2020
On fire 🔥 the Aussie bowlers!!!
— Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) December 19, 2020
Can never get ahead of yourself in this game. Especially when the ball is pink! #BorderGavaskarTrophy
— Usman Khawaja (@Uz_Khawaja) December 19, 2020
No batsman reaching double digits in a Test innings:
South Africa (2nd inns) vs England, Birmingham 1924
India (2nd inns) vs Australia, Adelaide 2020#AUSvIND
— Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) December 19, 2020
#mood today as an Indian cricket fan! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/2CI0FMUx0a
— Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) December 19, 2020
India's lowest score in Test history.
Thirty Six. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/qQgCxQjhhP
— 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 19, 2020
Shaw 2
Mayank 9
Bumrah 2
Pujara 0
Kohli 4
Rahane 0
Vihari 8
Saha 4
Ashwin 0
Umesh 4*
Shami 1 (retd hurt)
Total: 36
No batsman reached double figures!
India’s bowling has been top class but the batting has consistently let us down on away tours
— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) December 19, 2020
Lowest Test innings totals (completed):
26 NZ v ENG Auckland 1955
30 RSA v ENG Port Elizabeth 1896
30 RSA v ENG Birmingham 1924
35 RSA v ENG Cape Town 1899
36 RSA v AUS Melbourne 1932
36 AUS v ENG Birmingham 1902
36 IND v AUS Adelaide 2020#AUSvIND
— Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) December 19, 2020