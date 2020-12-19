Twitter erupts as India collapse to 36 in second innings at Adelaide – their lowest total in Test history

None of the Indian batsmen could reach the double figures.

Virat Kohli-led India were bundled out for 36 in just 21.2 overs.

On Day 3 of the first Test in Adelaide, Australia bundled out India for 36, their lowest Test score ever.

Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins were the chief architects for the hosts, picking up 5/8 and 4/21 respectively as India went from 9/1 overnight to 36 all out in their second innings.

India’s dramatic collapse at the Adelaide Oval is now their lowest score in Test cricket – lower than the previous record of 42 against England at Lord’s in 1974.

“Everything went to plan today,” Hazlewood told the official broadcaster Fox Cricket.

“The way Patty started was unbelievable getting the two big wickets and I just followed suit.”

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

The OTP to forget this is 49204084041 .#INDvsAUSTest — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 19, 2020

First innings of 2018 #AusvInd Test at Adelaide

Kohli caught at gully (Khawaja flying) to Cummins : 3 runs

Second innings of 2020 #AusvInd Test at Adelaide

Kohli caught at gully (Green) to Cummins : 4 runs

Action replay two years apart… — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 19, 2020

Gem of a spell by @patcummins30 ! Brilliant line and length! #AUSvIND — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) December 19, 2020

When you thought one end was difficult the other end is getting even more tougher for the bats! Terrific bowling by #hazelwood as well! #AUSvIND — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) December 19, 2020

Hazlewood's 5-8 is the most economical five-wicket haul by an Australian in 73 years #AUSvIND — Adam Burnett (@AdamBurnett09) December 19, 2020

Must watch test cricket, both bowling attacks are putting on a masterclass! #TestCricket #AUSvIND — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) December 19, 2020

On fire 🔥 the Aussie bowlers!!! — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) December 19, 2020

Can never get ahead of yourself in this game. Especially when the ball is pink! #BorderGavaskarTrophy — Usman Khawaja (@Uz_Khawaja) December 19, 2020

No batsman reaching double digits in a Test innings: South Africa (2nd inns) vs England, Birmingham 1924

India (2nd inns) vs Australia, Adelaide 2020#AUSvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) December 19, 2020

Shaw 2

Mayank 9

Bumrah 2

Pujara 0

Kohli 4

Rahane 0

Vihari 8

Saha 4

Ashwin 0

Umesh 4*

Shami 1 (retd hurt) Total: 36 No batsman reached double figures!

India’s bowling has been top class but the batting has consistently let us down on away tours — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) December 19, 2020