Twitter reactions: Adelaide Strikers thrash Perth Scorchers to bag third win in BBL 10

Adelaide Strikers defeated Perth Scorchers to win their third game in BBL 10.

Rashid Khan finished with impressive figures of 3-0-18-2.

In the 17th match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21, Adelaide Strikers crushed Perth Scorchers by a huge margin of 71 runs on Monday. It was Strikers’ third win in the competition which took them to the top in the points table.

Chasing a target of 166, Scorchers got off to a flying start as the opening pair of Josh Inglis (16), and Jason Roy (21) added 35 runs in the first three overs.

On the very first ball of the 4th over, Inglis was cleaned up by Wes Agar. The dismissal of Scorchers’ wicketkeeper followed by the batting collapse as the whole team got bundled out on 94. Liam Livingstone was the highest scorer for Scorchers with 22 off 24 balls.

For Strikers, all the five bowlers – Daniel Worrall (2/29), Peter Siddle (2/23), Wes Agar (2/16), Rashid Khan (2/18), and Danny Briggs (2/8) – picked up two wickets apiece.

Phil Salt’s impressive knock takes Strikers to 165/8

Earlier, Strikers’ opener Phil Salt smashed a dazzling half-century to put his side on a commanding position. Salt slammed four sixes in his 51 from 31 balls as Strikers posted 165/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

After the Englishman’s onslaught, star bowler Rashid contributed with a late cameo of 29 from 13 balls.

For the Scorchers, pacer Jhye Richardson picked up three wickets for 30 in his quota of 4 overs. Apart from Richardson, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and Andrew Tye claimed two scalps each.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

This is fun. Lara interviewing Liam livingstone. Phil Salt clean hitting anything even vaguely short. — Elizabeth Ammon (@legsidelizzy) December 28, 2020



Phil Salt doing what @PhilSalt1 does earlier today with a rapid 50! https://t.co/82ImDdcgBM — Gray-Nicolls 🏏 (@graynics) December 28, 2020

As per #CricSystem Adelaide Strikers were supposed to lose, but they won. The possibility for them to win was 22 percent. Perth Scorchers all out 94. Great job @ScorchersBBL — K (@T20Pundit) December 28, 2020

Josh Inglis and Jason Roy 🔥🔥🔥#bbl10 — Tim Michell (@tim_michell) December 28, 2020

Phil Salt currently smashing a team of almost entirely Australian international bowlers all over the park. It’s like a reverse mid-90s when an uncapped Aussie would rock up and score a million runs in the county championship. I like it. #bbl10 — John (@Laking86) December 28, 2020

Adelaide Strikers are so good this season. Contender imo! #BBL10 — Ponting fan⚽🏏 (@Carrickatured) December 28, 2020

It's always fun watching Rashid Khan put on a show at the Adelaide Oval! He's the @KFCAustralia Player of the Match #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/HsRutEvAlc — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 28, 2020

How wonderful is it to see the infectious exuberance of Rashid Khan, the wonderfully talented Afghani spin bowler for the Adelaide Strikers? I hope Dutton doesn’t hear about him, otherwise he’ll find himself on Christmas Island. — 💧A Quiet Type 🍩 🍩 (@chrisamason) December 28, 2020

Good to see Phil Salt get a few out of the middle today #BBL10 — Warren Tarling (@wozzajt) December 28, 2020