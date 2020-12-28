Twitter reactions: Adelaide Strikers thrash Perth Scorchers to bag third win in BBL 10

Posted On
Adelaide Strikers beat Perth Scorchers by 71 runs (Image Source: @StrikersBBL)

  • Adelaide Strikers defeated Perth Scorchers to win their third game in BBL 10.

  • Rashid Khan finished with impressive figures of 3-0-18-2.

In the 17th match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21, Adelaide Strikers crushed Perth Scorchers by a huge margin of 71 runs on Monday. It was Strikers’ third win in the competition which took them to the top in the points table.


Chasing a target of 166, Scorchers got off to a flying start as the opening pair of Josh Inglis (16), and Jason Roy (21) added 35 runs in the first three overs.

On the very first ball of the 4th over, Inglis was cleaned up by Wes Agar. The dismissal of Scorchers’ wicketkeeper followed by the batting collapse as the whole team got bundled out on 94. Liam Livingstone was the highest scorer for Scorchers with 22 off 24 balls.


For Strikers, all the five bowlers – Daniel Worrall (2/29), Peter Siddle (2/23), Wes Agar (2/16), Rashid Khan (2/18), and Danny Briggs (2/8) – picked up two wickets apiece.

Phil Salt’s impressive knock takes Strikers to 165/8

Earlier, Strikers’ opener Phil Salt smashed a dazzling half-century to put his side on a commanding position. Salt slammed four sixes in his 51 from 31 balls as Strikers posted 165/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

After the Englishman’s onslaught, star bowler Rashid contributed with a late cameo of 29 from 13 balls.


For the Scorchers, pacer Jhye Richardson picked up three wickets for 30 in his quota of 4 overs. Apart from Richardson, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and Andrew Tye claimed two scalps each.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.