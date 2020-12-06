Twitter Reactions: Ajinkya Rahane smashes unbeaten century on Day 1 of the warm-up match against Australia A

Ajinkya Rahane (Image Source: @BCCI)

  • Ajinkya Rahane scored a century against Australia A on Sunday.

  • India A made 237/8 on Day 1 of the warm-up game.

On Day 1 of the warm-up game between India A and Australia A, Ajinkya Rahane scored a brilliant century to help his side reach a respectable total after early blows at the Drummoyne Oval in Sydney on Sunday. The Indian Test vice-captain was well assisted by Cheteshwar Pujara, who smashed a gritty half-century.


The two veteran batsmen rescued India A after three early wickets and took the total to 237/8 at stumps. While Pujara got out for 54, Rahane remained unbeaten till the end of day’s play, scoring 108 with the help of 17 boundaries including a six.

Indian openers Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw were removed for ducks by Michael Neser and James Pattinson, respectively. Soon, Jackson Bird adjudged Hanuma Vihari leg before wicket on 15.


Pujara and Rahane steadied the innings by adding a crucial 76-run partnership for the fourth wicket before Australia A bounced back to reduce India A to 128/6 with Pujara, Wriddhiman Saha (0) and Ravichandran Ashwin (5) falling in quick succession.

Some vital runs came from the lower order as Kuldeep Yadav scored a patient 78-ball 15 and Umesh Yadav chipped in with a quickfire 24 off 18 deliveries.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

