Twitter Reactions: Ajinkya Rahane smashes unbeaten century on Day 1 of the warm-up match against Australia A

Ajinkya Rahane scored a century against Australia A on Sunday.

India A made 237/8 on Day 1 of the warm-up game.

On Day 1 of the warm-up game between India A and Australia A, Ajinkya Rahane scored a brilliant century to help his side reach a respectable total after early blows at the Drummoyne Oval in Sydney on Sunday. The Indian Test vice-captain was well assisted by Cheteshwar Pujara, who smashed a gritty half-century.

The two veteran batsmen rescued India A after three early wickets and took the total to 237/8 at stumps. While Pujara got out for 54, Rahane remained unbeaten till the end of day’s play, scoring 108 with the help of 17 boundaries including a six.

Indian openers Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw were removed for ducks by Michael Neser and James Pattinson, respectively. Soon, Jackson Bird adjudged Hanuma Vihari leg before wicket on 15.

Pujara and Rahane steadied the innings by adding a crucial 76-run partnership for the fourth wicket before Australia A bounced back to reduce India A to 128/6 with Pujara, Wriddhiman Saha (0) and Ravichandran Ashwin (5) falling in quick succession.

Some vital runs came from the lower order as Kuldeep Yadav scored a patient 78-ball 15 and Umesh Yadav chipped in with a quickfire 24 off 18 deliveries.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

End of Day 1: Ajinkya Rahane's unbeaten 108, Cheteshwar Pujara's 54 take Indians to 237/8 at stumps. pic.twitter.com/KQ6TX3fLMt

— BCCI (@BCCI) December 6, 2020

A century for Ajinkya Rahane, a reminder for Australian fans that India bat a lot deeper than Kohli and Pujara.

— Daniel Cherny 📰 (@DanielCherny) December 6, 2020

Ajinkya Rahane has begun the tour with a super 100 #IndvsAus

— Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) December 6, 2020

Century for Ajinkya Rahane , looking in good touch and has also gained confidence.

Good signs for India ahead of Test Series.#AjinkyaRahane pic.twitter.com/1c7YUwLDO3

— A S H W I K K 🇮🇳 (@ImAsh045) December 6, 2020

Here's some fun with numbers …. At this very point – with @ajinkyarahane88 on 107* in the warm-up match against Australia A … Ajinkya Rahane (at 107* in his 146th FC match): 10988 runs, 34 x 100s

Sunil Gavaskar (after his 146th FC Match): 10988 runs, 32 x 100s #AUSAvIND — Arun Gopalakrishnan (@statanalyst) December 6, 2020

The century for @ajinkyarahane88 bodes well. Important that him and @cheteshwar1 got a lot of time in the middle. Keen to see the openers get runs in the 2nd innings. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 6, 2020

An amazing 💯 to start his tour with ajinkya rahane certainly love playing overseas great sign for india..@mohsinaliisb @razi_haider — YashGawade😎😎🔥 (@YashGawade2002) December 6, 2020

Hundred for Ajinkya Rahane in the first practice game. What a wonderful knock he's played, handled James Pattinson really well, really amazing to see him scoring runs. Hopefully the form continues against the main pace attack also in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. pic.twitter.com/KHLthpGJx0 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 6, 2020

Rahane scores century, Pujara half century v Aus A side, India’s build up for the Test series gets boost — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 6, 2020

Top innings and an important one for Ajinkya . Glad , can see the side game .#AUSAvIND — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) December 6, 2020

Excellent 100 from @ajinkyarahane88 will give him a lot of confidence going into Adelaide. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) December 6, 2020

Top hundred by skipper Ajinkya Rahane. Batting hasn’t been easy against quality Australia A attack. Rahane’s good form augurs well for India in the upcoming Test series — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) December 6, 2020

Shaw, Gill and Saha were out for ducks, but Ajinkya Rahane scores a century in India's first practice match against Australia A. Good to see him set up some form. — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) December 6, 2020

Cricket filled Sunday. Very happy watching @cheteshwar1 look good & @ajinkyarahane88 get a classic, patient, confident ton. Very imp knock getting into the big 4 tests! Now let’s quickly win the 2nd T20! Curious to see who the playing 11 will be today!#AUSAvINDA — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) December 6, 2020

Ajinkya Rahane had to work hard early to survive the morning session and has looked very secure since. Good signs heading into the Test series#AUSvIND — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) December 6, 2020