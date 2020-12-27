Twitter reactions: Ajinkya Rahane’s masterclass century put India on top in second Test

Ajinkya Rahane (Image Source: @BCCI)

  • Ajinkya Rahane scored his 12th Test century on Day 2 of the second Test against Australia.

  • At stumps, India reached 277/5, leading the Aussies by 82 runs.

India captain Ajinkya Rahane exhibited his ‘A-Game’ in the Boxing Day Test against Australia as he scored his 12th Test century on Day 2 of the match. Rahane got to the landmark with a square cut off Pat Cummins’ ball that went to the fence.


This was Rahane’s second Test hundred on Australian soil. Interestingly, both of them came at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). His first century in Australia came during 2014-15 tour.

The Mumbaikar also became the second Indian cricketer to score a ton on his first match as captain in Australia. Virat Kohli was the first one to do so in 2014 when he smashed a hundred in Adelaide.


Hundreds by Indian skippers in Australia (Tests)

  • M Azharuddin – 106 Adelaide 1991/92
  • S Tendulkar – 116 MCG 1999/00
  • S Ganguly – 144 Gabba 2003/04
  • V Kohli 115 & 141 – Adelaide 2014/15
  • V Kohli 147 – SCG 2014/15
  • V Kohli 123 – Perth 2018/19
  • A Rahane 104* – MCG 2020/21

Along with Ravindra Jadeja, Rahane stitched a crucial century stand for the sixth wicket as India reached 277/5, going past Australia’s first innings total of 195.

At stumps, the visitors lead by 82 runs with Rahane and Jadeja not out on 104 and 40 respectively.


