Twitter reactions: Ajinkya Rahane’s masterclass century put India on top in second Test

Ajinkya Rahane scored his 12th Test century on Day 2 of the second Test against Australia.

At stumps, India reached 277/5, leading the Aussies by 82 runs.

India captain Ajinkya Rahane exhibited his ‘A-Game’ in the Boxing Day Test against Australia as he scored his 12th Test century on Day 2 of the match. Rahane got to the landmark with a square cut off Pat Cummins’ ball that went to the fence.

This was Rahane’s second Test hundred on Australian soil. Interestingly, both of them came at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). His first century in Australia came during 2014-15 tour.

The Mumbaikar also became the second Indian cricketer to score a ton on his first match as captain in Australia. Virat Kohli was the first one to do so in 2014 when he smashed a hundred in Adelaide.

Hundreds by Indian skippers in Australia (Tests)

M Azharuddin – 106 Adelaide 1991/92

S Tendulkar – 116 MCG 1999/00

S Ganguly – 144 Gabba 2003/04

V Kohli 115 & 141 – Adelaide 2014/15

V Kohli 147 – SCG 2014/15

V Kohli 123 – Perth 2018/19

A Rahane 104* – MCG 2020/21

Along with Ravindra Jadeja, Rahane stitched a crucial century stand for the sixth wicket as India reached 277/5, going past Australia’s first innings total of 195.

At stumps, the visitors lead by 82 runs with Rahane and Jadeja not out on 104 and 40 respectively.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

India captains to have scored Test hundreds in Australia: Kohli 4

Azharuddin 1

Tendulkar 1

Ganguly 1

RAHANE 1#AUSvIND — Adam Burnett (@AdamBurnett09) December 27, 2020



It's been long time coming for Ajinkya Rahane. This has been an excellent knock from him. Under pressure, with no Virat, he's stepped up big time. This though is what is expected of a senior. Hope he makes this a habit. Well begun, Ajinkya. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) December 27, 2020



Odds was against him, no Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma, Shami, lost the toss, wicket losing at the other end but he scored a hundred from 195 balls including 11 fours. Well played, Rahane. Solid as you get – Captain. pic.twitter.com/VOQt2p38A6 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 27, 2020



💯 Captain @ajinkyarahane88 leading from the front. Brings up a brilliant century. His 12th in Test cricket 👏👏#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/23w9KS57fw — BCCI (@BCCI) December 27, 2020

Two – the maximum 100s at the MCG by visiting Asian batsmen…

– Vinoo Mankad in 1948

– Sadiq Mohammad in 1972 & 1977

– Majid Khan in 1972 & 1979

– Ajinkya Rahane in 2014 & 2020#AUSvIND #IndvAus#indvsaus2020 #BoxingDayTest — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 27, 2020

Take a bow Jinx. Never stop believing. And we'll never stop believing in you. #AUSvIND — cricBC (@cricBC) December 27, 2020

One of Rahane’s best Test hundreds. One of the best away hundreds from an India captain. Leading by example. Leading from the front. Admiration and respect ✊ #Champion #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 27, 2020

Top class ton from skipper Ajinkya Rahane. This ton is at par with his 103 at Lord’s, 147 at MCG in 2014 & 96 at Durban in 2013. It’s so hard to imagine that his spot in the playing XI is often questioned by critics. Top player. This could be a series-defining ton #AUSvIND — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) December 27, 2020

Clearly one of his finest hundreds. Leading a team bowled out for 36 and written off by the world, this innings is defined by the word character. Superbly played @ajinkyarahane88 and brilliant support from @imjadeja India inching closer to a sizeable lead. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) December 27, 2020

Rahane's ruthlessness as a leader should have been clear to the Australians when he coldly ran out his captaincy predecessor — Dan Liebke (@LiebCricket) December 27, 2020

Led the side well now Solid 100 by @ajinkyarahane88 Team India in the driving seat now — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 27, 2020

Ajinkya Rahane's last 27 runs before reaching his century came from just 30 deliveries against the second new ball – textbook acceleration from the Indian skipper. #AUSvIND — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) December 27, 2020

Showing again what he's made of, Ajinkya . Has played more fluent innings than this before but none better 👏👏👏#AusAvIND — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) December 27, 2020

We have just witnessed the consummate Test century. Full of admiration for this guy, who has leadership thrust upon him and risen to the challenge. Outstanding innings. — Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) December 27, 2020

Sometimes you see a performance that mirrors a player's character. This century by @ajinkyarahane88 did just that. He can be so proud of this innings. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 27, 2020

A look at the Honours Board at the G. .@ajinkyarahane88 scored a Test century in 2014 and here he is today all set to get his name engraved again. Well done, Skip 💯#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/1YfqQl3DKk — BCCI (@BCCI) December 27, 2020

Trying to think of better test tons at the MCG from the visiting team in last 30 years ….my picks below…. Sachin 116 in 1999

Vaughan 145 in 200

Kallis 101 in 1997

Sehwag 195 in 2003

Duminy 166 in 2008

Trott 168* in 2010 Rahane 104* today….. — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) December 27, 2020

Ajinkya Rahane @ajinkyarahane88 you absolute beauty – you are an inspiration to us all – so proud of you and so happy that one of the nicest guys in the world is getting his time in the sun – come on India — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) December 27, 2020

Massive moment. Hard hard work out there. https://t.co/dYarLDVyYO — Melanie McLaughlin (@Mel_Mclaughlin) December 27, 2020

So impressive. Taken his game to another level in the absence of Kohli. 👏🏽 @7Cricket #AUSvIND https://t.co/xk5L2uRUxd — Trent Copeland (@copes9) December 27, 2020

Rahane scored a series turning 52 against Australia in Bangalore in 2017 which he rates as one of his best Test knocks. Under pressure to lose a home series. This knock should rank the same or slightly above considering the pressure and dependency on him personally. #AUSvsIND — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) December 27, 2020

In the context of this match, this series, his record here or even ignoring all of that, what a sensational innings from Rahane. Magnificent. Good thing that one Jinx does actually exist, eh? #AUSvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) December 27, 2020

A captains 💯 solid , gritty and calm just like his personality @ajinkyarahane88 sharp mind in field setting aswell ! @imjadeja looking great how good has he become batting lowerdown the order for🇮🇳 ! Great start for @RealShubmanGill ! We are looking good for a decent lead 👊🏽 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 27, 2020

A nice little #Crickmas gift from Ajinkya Rahane for India fans 🎁 pic.twitter.com/OSbF9HVuwS — ICC (@ICC) December 27, 2020

Runs overseas and especially in Australia against this attack. Splendid stuff from the stand in skipper @ajinkyarahane88.#TestCricket at its best.#AUSvsIND — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) December 27, 2020

First Test – runs out his captain, reviews a plumb lbw, one of the 36 all out.

Second Test – takes over as captain, scores a hundred, celebrates as if he’s scored a 50 in a warm-up match. It’s Ajinkya Rahane. — Simon Mann (@Cricket_Mann) December 27, 2020