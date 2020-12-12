Twitter Reactions: ‘Classy’ Hanuma Vihari and ‘ruthless’ Rishabh Pant post tons in Sydney

Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant's centuries took India's lead to 472.

Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill also scored half-centuries in 2nd innings.

Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant returned to form ahead of next week’s Adelaide Test with contrasting centuries as India punished Australia A bowlers in the pink-ball warm-up match at the SCG on Saturday.

Pant needed 19 runs to reach his century when Jack Wildermuth commenced the second evening’s final over. The youngster smashed the Aussie pacer for 4, 4, 6, 4 and 4 to remain unbeaten on 103 off just 73 balls.

Vihari, on the other hand, laboured his way to a fine 104 after facing 194 deliveries. Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill also played elegant knocks of 61 and 65 runs respectively.

At the close of play, India were strongly placed at 386 for four, leading by 472 runs with a day to go.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

A cracking first-class century from @RishabhPant17 in just 73 balls at the SCG. He smashes 22 off the final over to bring up his 100. 9×4 6×6. BOOM. pic.twitter.com/Mg3M1WBYlg — BCCI (@BCCI) December 12, 2020



PANT PANT PANT – so happy for you @RishabhPant17 you deserve to be in the 11 — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) December 12, 2020



100 for @RishabhPant17 and the debate will start again. This is what you love about the build up to a high intensity test series. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) December 12, 2020



And he gets the 100. Well played @Hanumavihari excellent to see you get the ton. Will set you up for Adelaide. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) December 12, 2020

103* in 73 balls. 22 runs of the last over to get to the ton. Missed this belligerent batting, Pant! Played @RishabhPant17! — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) December 12, 2020

Rishabh Pant is the fastest batsman to hit a century in a Pink Ball game. He's just 23-year old and already a Test century in England, Australia and now fastest century in Pink Ball. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 12, 2020

In reply of Saha congratulating Kohli for wedding anniversary, Rishabh Pant giving fight with a 73-ball hundred for wicket-keeping spot. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) December 12, 2020

Rishabh Pant Appreciation OP 💥 1️⃣0️⃣3️⃣* off 7️⃣3️⃣ vs 🇦🇺 A, just RP17™ making your Saturday 🔥 P. S. He smashed 22 runs off the final over to bring up his 💯#YehHaiNayiDilli #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/robm5kLRoj — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) December 12, 2020

The legend of Rishabh Pant continues to grow in Australia. Smashes 22 runs off the last 5 balls (4, 4, 6, 4, 4 to go from 81 to 103) of the day to bring up a rather remarkable century. “Only Gilchrist could have done that,” say those who stayed back at the @scg #AUSvIND #AusAvIND pic.twitter.com/tyOZiwqKPX — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) December 12, 2020

Looked solid in all 4 innings.. well deserved century @Hanumavihari 😻🤙#INDvsAUSA — 👨‍🔬🏏📊 (@kaiser_kohli) December 12, 2020

This is terrific batting and incredible hitting from @RishabhPant17. He has smashed everyone to all parts of the ground and deep into the stands. — Moulin (@Moulinparikh) December 12, 2020

People can say whatever they want but when this guy is on song it's absolute mayhem and box office in the crease @RishabhPant17 You beast and that was another class innings from @Hanumavihari he literally faced each and every possible situation in today's game #INDvsAUSA #INDvAUS — A.V.SUBASH (@AVSUBASH) December 12, 2020