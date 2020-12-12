Twitter Reactions: ‘Classy’ Hanuma Vihari and ‘ruthless’ Rishabh Pant post tons in Sydney

Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (Pic Source: Twitter)

  • Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant's centuries took India's lead to 472.

  • Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill also scored half-centuries in 2nd innings.

Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant returned to form ahead of next week’s Adelaide Test with contrasting centuries as India punished Australia A bowlers in the pink-ball warm-up match at the SCG on Saturday.


Pant needed 19 runs to reach his century when Jack Wildermuth commenced the second evening’s final over. The youngster smashed the Aussie pacer for 4, 4, 6, 4 and 4 to remain unbeaten on 103 off just 73 balls.

Vihari, on the other hand, laboured his way to a fine 104 after facing 194 deliveries. Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill also played elegant knocks of 61 and 65 runs respectively.


At the close of play, India were strongly placed at 386 for four, leading by 472 runs with a day to go.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

