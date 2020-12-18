Twitter Reactions: Debutant Jacob Duffy rattles Pakistan as New Zealand wins the first T20I in Auckland

Jacob Duffy helped New Zealand in snapping Pakistan's winning streak.

Tim Seifert led the 154-run chase for the Black Caps.

Debutant Jacob Duffy had a night to remember as New Zealand beat Pakistan in first of the three-match series at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday, taking 4 for 33 to guide his side to a five-wicket win.

After opting to bat first, Pakistan lost their five wickets for just 39 runs. However, stand-in skipper Shadab Khan (42) and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf (31) stood tall and ensured that the hosts put on a competitive total of 153/9 in their stipulated overs.

For the Black Caps, Tim Seifert (57 off 43) and Mark Chapman (34 off 20) were the key men with the bat as they chased down 154 with seven balls to spare.

The second T20I will be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday (December 20).

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Pakistan struggling with the bounce of @edenparknz . What a start from @Jacobduffman27 ! #PakvsNz

— Grant Elliott (@grantelliottnz) December 18, 2020

4️⃣ overs

3️⃣3️⃣ runs

4️⃣ wickets

A Player of the Match on debut for Jacob Duffy 🙌 #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/9pRhki3oez — ICC (@ICC) December 18, 2020

AM I seeing double?! Santner SIX to win a T20I for the second time this season! GREAT WORK boys, that's a five wicket win to get us started 👏🏽#NZvPAK #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/5q1RzIf7s5

— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 18, 2020

@76Shadabkhan with a nice fighting skippers knock. Some top class bowlers in this side 2/3 early ones and she’s is all on #NZvsPAK — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) December 18, 2020

Congratulations New Zealand 🇳🇿 Poor fielding, no planning from Pakistan.

#NZvPAK — Dr Samreen Iqbal💎 (@PakTravelVlog) December 18, 2020

Jacob Duffy & Tim Seifert were the difference in the end. Strong performance from New Zealand. Picked up right where they left off against the West Indies. Pakistan offered an admirable recovery, pushing them all the way…but ultimately had too tall a task to overcome. #NZvPAK — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) December 18, 2020

Decent fight from Pak,that start costing them the game in the end but if they can get runs at the top in this series,it’ll be a good one. Haris Rauf a 🌟 — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) December 18, 2020

NZ won but a good match looking at the early collapse of Pakistan, Haris was superb again with the ball #NZvPAK — WAZIR🇵🇰 (@156kph) December 18, 2020

Really I enjoy the batting of Shadab and Faheem but NZ play very well so they deserve #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/bm1e6AhH6J — Hassan Khan 💙 (@PMLNZINDABAD20) December 18, 2020

1st-T20I: #NZvPAK

"New Zealand Won By 5 Wickets"

–

PAK 153-9 (20 Ovs)

NZ 156-5 (18.5 Ovs)

Seifert 57

Chapman 34

Rauf: 3/29

Shaheen: 2/27 pic.twitter.com/plL7YjzPy0 — GM Abbasi (@GMF48) December 18, 2020