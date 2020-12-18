Twitter Reactions: Debutant Jacob Duffy rattles Pakistan as New Zealand wins the first T20I in Auckland

Jacob Duffy (Pic Source: Twitter)

  • Jacob Duffy helped New Zealand in snapping Pakistan's winning streak.

  • Tim Seifert led the 154-run chase for the Black Caps.

Debutant Jacob Duffy had a night to remember as New Zealand beat Pakistan in first of the three-match series at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday, taking 4 for 33 to guide his side to a five-wicket win.


After opting to bat first, Pakistan lost their five wickets for just 39 runs. However, stand-in skipper Shadab Khan (42) and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf (31) stood tall and ensured that the hosts put on a competitive total of 153/9 in their stipulated overs.

For the Black Caps, Tim Seifert (57 off 43) and Mark Chapman (34 off 20) were the key men with the bat as they chased down 154 with seven balls to spare.


The second T20I will be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday (December 20).

