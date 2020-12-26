Twitter Reactions: Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin & Mohammed Siraj run through Australia on Day 1 at MCG

India bundled out Australia cheaply on day one (Pic Source: ICC)

  • India bounced back from their embarrassing first Test defeat to bowl out Australia for just 195 in Melbourne.

  • Jasprit Bumrah picked up 4 wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin took three.

The Ajinkya Rahane-led India were 36 for one in their first innings in reply to Australia’s total of 195 at stumps on the opening day of the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday.


Debutant Shubman Gill was unbeaten on 28 with Cheteshwar Pujara on 7. Mayank Agarwal (0) was the lone wicket which India lost in the very first over. The visitors still trail the Aussies by 159 runs.

Earlier, an inspired Indian bowling unit, led by paceman Jasprit Bumrah (4/56) and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (3/35), bundled out Australia for a paltry 195.


The other debutant, Mohammed Siraj (2/40) also shined with the ball, picking up the crucial wicket of well-settled Marnus Labuschagne (48) and young all-rounder Cameron Green (12).

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

