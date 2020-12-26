Twitter Reactions: Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin & Mohammed Siraj run through Australia on Day 1 at MCG

India bounced back from their embarrassing first Test defeat to bowl out Australia for just 195 in Melbourne.

Jasprit Bumrah picked up 4 wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin took three.

The Ajinkya Rahane-led India were 36 for one in their first innings in reply to Australia’s total of 195 at stumps on the opening day of the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday.

Debutant Shubman Gill was unbeaten on 28 with Cheteshwar Pujara on 7. Mayank Agarwal (0) was the lone wicket which India lost in the very first over. The visitors still trail the Aussies by 159 runs.

Earlier, an inspired Indian bowling unit, led by paceman Jasprit Bumrah (4/56) and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (3/35), bundled out Australia for a paltry 195.

The other debutant, Mohammed Siraj (2/40) also shined with the ball, picking up the crucial wicket of well-settled Marnus Labuschagne (48) and young all-rounder Cameron Green (12).

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Top day 1 for us. Great display from the bowlers and a solid finish too. 🇮🇳👏

— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 26, 2020

Outstanding bowling changes and really smart fielding placements from Rahane.

And the bowlers delivered . Ashwin, Bumrah,Siraj were absolutely brilliant. Great effort to get Australia all out for 195 on the first day. Now for the batters to get a good first innings lead #AUSvIND

— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 26, 2020

Top bowling by team https://t.co/58zxJTz5Fm come on batters… #AUSvIND

— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 26, 2020

Superb bowling display @ashwinravi99 @Jaspritbumrah93 #mohammadsiraj backing our boys to get 300 runs on board .. Go well team India @BCCI

— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 26, 2020

Who would have thought an off spinner would have so much success on the first day of the #BoxingDay Test 😉 @ashwinravi99 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) December 26, 2020

The joy of a maiden Test wicket 😄 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/U9DigYleey — ICC (@ICC) December 26, 2020

Today at the MCG…

in 2003: Virender Sehwag 195 in 233 balls; 5s, 25f

in 2020: Australia 195 in 435 balls; 1s, 18f#AusvInd#IndvAus — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 26, 2020

Terrific bowling by @Jaspritbumrah93 & @ashwinravi99 to restrict the aussies to 190 odd! Time for the batsman to step up and put the runs on the board! #BoxingDayTest #INDvAUS — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) December 26, 2020

We need to make our first innings with the bat count . Our first innings is gonna be really really crucial . So far , we have been brilliant in this test . #BorderGavaskartrophy #indaus #cricket #bcci — Rohan Gavaskar (@rohangava9) December 26, 2020

Phenomenal bowling performance from India along with sharp, aggressive, smart captaincy.

Not the start we wanted with the bat. This Aussie bowling line up looks lethal. Just hope we get through the day without losing more wickets.#AUSvIND #BoxingDayTest — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) December 26, 2020