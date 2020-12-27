Twitter reactions: Kane Williamson, BJ Watling shine as New Zealand tighten grip over Pakistan

Kane Williamson smashed 23rd Test century on Sunday.

New Zealand made 431/10 in their first innings.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson continued his golden form with the willow after he smashed his 23rd Test hundred on Day 2 of the first Test against Pakistan at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

Williamson scored 129 off 297 deliveries and shared century partnerships with Ross Taylor (70) and Henry Nicholls (56) to take New Zealand to 431 in their first innings.

Wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling also chipped in with valuable 73 from 145 balls. Watling shared a 66-run partnership with all-rounder Kyle Jamieson to put Black Caps on a commanding position. Watling’s half-century was his 19th in the longest format and came on the ground, where he achieved his highest test score, 205.

For the visitors, Shaheen Afridi picked up 4 wickets for 109 runs while leg-spinner Yasir Shah bagged three scalps for 113 runs. Mohammad Abbas, Faheem Ashraf, and Naseem Shah earned one wicket each.

In reply, Pakistan have reached 30 for the loss of one wicket at stumps. Opener Shan Masood was dismissed on 10 by Jamieson in the 16th over of second innings.

After the end of day’s play, Watling looked happy with batters’ performance and said they have to come back stronger with the ball on Day 3.

“We have got a decent total on the board. We have to come back tomorrow and put some pressure on them, take some early wickets and see where we end up,” said Watling as quoted by Newshub.

“We’re not expecting to run through them. They look like they’re in for the long run. We will have to bowl well, accurately and challenge them,” he added.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

INNINGS COMPLETE with 431 on the board first dig. Four milestone men from our first crack:

Williamson 129 💯

Taylor 70 👏🏽

Nicholls 56 😎

Watling 73 🔥 Now it's time for a bowl…#NZvPAK #CricketNation

📷 = @PhotosportNZ pic.twitter.com/Fo9aVzjMcT — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 27, 2020



If you combined Parore, Robbie Hart, Tony Blain, Gareth Hopkins, Lee Hermon and Luke Ronchi, you'd have half a #BJWatling #Goat #nzvpak — Simon Wood (@WoodOnWineNZ) December 27, 2020



BJ Watling is such a torture to face. Unless you are Aussie pace attack. — 𝐅𝐚𝐭𝐡 (𝐓𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 🏡) (@SmudgeStan) December 27, 2020

The Best in the world at the moment if Scoring Run With class is art, Then this man is Picasso of it Test 💯 no 23 For #Kingkane , Classical #KaneWilliamson at his very best#NZvsPAK pic.twitter.com/Wqaorxck4v — @domain nishad_42🦏🦏 (@42_nishad) December 27, 2020

Talented Player of modern era with zero ego 🔥🙌🙌#KaneWilliamson pic.twitter.com/H5PMjlsN0h — Lucifer 👻 (@itz_Sachya) December 27, 2020

Consistent solid Innings by #KaneWilliamson 129(297) what a classical knock🤩🔥 pic.twitter.com/0dmkdEuTLc — Ram (@itz_ram_offl) December 27, 2020

1️⃣2️⃣9️⃣ An outstanding knock by Kane Williamson comes to an end 👏 Haris Sohail takes a sharp chance low down at slip to send the Kiwi captain on his way.#NZvPAK SCORECARD ▶️ https://t.co/LMlsERb5mp pic.twitter.com/pUF1CqpS3Y — ICC (@ICC) December 26, 2020

#KaneWilliamson with his spectacular century and brilliant show with the bat impressed me. His captain's knock steered #NewZealand into a comfortable position against #Pakistan.#NZvPAK #PAKvNZ https://t.co/CGzHF9fiFd — Akshay Raina (@akshayraina1) December 27, 2020