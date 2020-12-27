Twitter reactions: Kane Williamson, BJ Watling shine as New Zealand tighten grip over Pakistan

Kane Williamson, BJ Watling (Image Source: Twitter)

  • Kane Williamson smashed 23rd Test century on Sunday.

  • New Zealand made 431/10 in their first innings.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson continued his golden form with the willow after he smashed his 23rd Test hundred on Day 2 of the first Test against Pakistan at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.


Williamson scored 129 off 297 deliveries and shared century partnerships with Ross Taylor (70) and Henry Nicholls (56) to take New Zealand to 431 in their first innings.

Wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling also chipped in with valuable 73 from 145 balls. Watling shared a 66-run partnership with all-rounder Kyle Jamieson to put Black Caps on a commanding position. Watling’s half-century was his 19th in the longest format and came on the ground, where he achieved his highest test score, 205.


For the visitors, Shaheen Afridi picked up 4 wickets for 109 runs while leg-spinner Yasir Shah bagged three scalps for 113 runs. Mohammad Abbas, Faheem Ashraf, and Naseem Shah earned one wicket each.

In reply, Pakistan have reached 30 for the loss of one wicket at stumps. Opener Shan Masood was dismissed on 10 by Jamieson in the 16th over of second innings.

After the end of day’s play, Watling looked happy with batters’ performance and said they have to come back stronger with the ball on Day 3.


“We have got a decent total on the board. We have to come back tomorrow and put some pressure on them, take some early wickets and see where we end up,” said Watling as quoted by Newshub.

“We’re not expecting to run through them. They look like they’re in for the long run. We will have to bowl well, accurately and challenge them,” he added.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

