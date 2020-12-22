Twitter reactions: Mohammad Rizwan powers Pakistan to victory in the dead rubber against New Zealand

Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 4-wickets in the third T20I on Tuesday.

Mohammad Rizwan played a match-winning 89-run knock.

Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 4-wickets in the third and final T20I of the three-match series at McLean Park in Napier on Tuesday.

Chasing the challenging target of 174, Pakistan got off to a decent start as the pair of Mohammad Rizwan, and Haider Ali added 40 runs for the opening wicket. Ali was dismissed in the 6th over by Scott Kuggeleijn.

Then, experienced customer, Mohammad Hafeez formed a crucial stand with Rizwan to put Pakistan on a commanding position. The duo stitched a 72-run partnership for the second wicket before Kuggeleijn sent back Hafeez in the 14th over.

Meanwhile, Rizwan kept on scoring boundaries to reach a much-needed half-century. The wicketkeeper-batsman was cruising towards a century, but Kyle Jamieson removed him in the last over. Despite losing Rizwan in the final over, Pakistan managed to win the contest by 4 wickets.

Devon Conway’s batting brilliance takes New Zealand to 173/7

Earlier, Devon Conway shined with the bat for the hosts as New Zealand posted 173/7 in their allotted 20 overs. The left-handed batsman smashed 63 runs off 45 deliveries at an impressive strike-rate of 140. Conway slammed seven fours and a six during his aggressive knock.

Apart from Conway, Tim Seifert and Glenn Phillips made valuable contributions in the team’s total. Seifert scored 35 from 20 balls while Phillips smashed 31 off 20 deliveries.

For the visitors, Faheem Ashraf was the pick of the bowlers. The right-armer picked up three wickets for 20 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Similarly, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf shared two wickets each.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Mohammad Rizwan's 89 is now the highest individual score by a wicketkeeper in a T20I chase. Previous highest – 84* by Tim Seifert in the last match. #NZvPAK

— Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) December 22, 2020

Mohammad Rizwan’s 89 led Pakistan to a 4-wicket win over New Zealand in the 3rd & final T20 in Napier

— Raja Imran Ahmed (@RajaImran288) December 22, 2020

Pakistan wins the final T20i by 4 wickets. A terrific knock from Mohammad Rizwan of 89 which took them home in the final over. Brilliant 41 from Mohammad Hafeez as well. Tim Southee was outstanding with 2/25, really bowled outstandingly in the penultimate over.#PAKvNZ #NZvPAK

— Anupam Bhaumik (@anupambhaumik__) December 22, 2020

What An Innings played by Mohammad Rizwan. Most importantly this Innings comes in under pressure situation and in Successful Run Chase. Pakistan won the 3rd T20Is by 4 Wickets and New Zealand won the T20I series by 2-1. but Star of the 3rd T20I match is M Rizwan. #NZvPAK — Hasan Arshad 🇵🇰 🇵🇰 🇵🇰 (@hasanarshad610) December 22, 2020

One fantastic knock by Mohammad Rizwan 👌 Very compact batsman 👍 — Vijay Lokapally (@vijaylokapally) December 22, 2020

PAKISTAN PULL ONE BACK The men in green win by 4 wickets in Napier with Mohammad Rizwan leading from the front with an entertaining 89 runs. New Zealand win the series 2-1. Catch the full replay and highlights on demand #NZvPAK #InsideEdge ⭕🏏 pic.twitter.com/PnxuEFCPrC — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) December 22, 2020

A six and a win 🔥 🔥 🔥 Iftikhar Ahmed pulls a short ball from Kyle Jamieson for a six and Pakistan seal a tense four-wicket win! How good was that run-chase? pic.twitter.com/SZ6ycJNfjf — ICC (@ICC) December 22, 2020

Well played @TheRealPCB too good tonight led by the big hitting Mohammad Rizwan's 89. A four wicket victory at McLean Park to finish the T20I series 2-1. Now we look forward to the Tests! 🏏#NZvPAK #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/1i7GlybLxG — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 22, 2020

Devon Conway's scintillating 45-ball 63 lifts New Zealand to a decent total! 👏

Pakistan require 174 runs during their chase to avert a series whitewash.#NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/HwMn0ZyiU6 — Aleem Mehrwan (@aleem_mehrwan) December 22, 2020