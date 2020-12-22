Twitter reactions: Mohammad Rizwan powers Pakistan to victory in the dead rubber against New Zealand

Posted On
Mohammad Rizwan (Image Source: Twitter)

  • Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 4-wickets in the third T20I on Tuesday.

  • Mohammad Rizwan played a match-winning 89-run knock.

Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 4-wickets in the third and final T20I of the three-match series at McLean Park in Napier on Tuesday.


Chasing the challenging target of 174, Pakistan got off to a decent start as the pair of Mohammad Rizwan, and Haider Ali added 40 runs for the opening wicket. Ali was dismissed in the 6th over by Scott Kuggeleijn.

Then, experienced customer, Mohammad Hafeez formed a crucial stand with Rizwan to put Pakistan on a commanding position. The duo stitched a 72-run partnership for the second wicket before Kuggeleijn sent back Hafeez in the 14th over.


Meanwhile, Rizwan kept on scoring boundaries to reach a much-needed half-century. The wicketkeeper-batsman was cruising towards a century, but Kyle Jamieson removed him in the last over. Despite losing Rizwan in the final over, Pakistan managed to win the contest by 4 wickets.

Devon Conway’s batting brilliance takes New Zealand to 173/7

Earlier, Devon Conway shined with the bat for the hosts as New Zealand posted 173/7 in their allotted 20 overs. The left-handed batsman smashed 63 runs off 45 deliveries at an impressive strike-rate of 140. Conway slammed seven fours and a six during his aggressive knock.

Apart from Conway, Tim Seifert and Glenn Phillips made valuable contributions in the team’s total. Seifert scored 35 from 20 balls while Phillips smashed 31 off 20 deliveries.


For the visitors, Faheem Ashraf was the pick of the bowlers. The right-armer picked up three wickets for 20 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Similarly, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf shared two wickets each.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.