Twitter reactions: New Zealand stuns Pakistan in a dramatic 1st Test to go top of ICC rankings

New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 101 runs in the first Test.

Kane Williamson received the Player of the Match award for his sensational century.

Nerve-racking, nail-biting and full of excitement, the last Test of 2020 had all the possible ingredients to entertain fans.

Eventually, New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 101 runs, but it wasn’t that easy for the hosts. The visitors exhibited top-class cricket and fighting spirit to push the game deep on the final day at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Pakistan started the fifth day with an overnight score of 71/3, and Trent Boult provided the breakthrough straightaway after he nicked Azhar Ali (38) in the second over. The Kiwi bowlers would have anticipated an early finish, but Fawad Alam (102) and stand-in skipper Mohammad Rizwan (60) had some other plans.

While Fawad notched up his second Test century (the first one came way back in 2009), Rizwan smashed his second fifty of the match. Both the batters were looking set to take the game away from Black Caps. However, Kyle Jamieson came for New Zealand’s rescue in the 103rd over when he broke the 165-run stand by trapping Rizwan lbw. Three overs later, Neil Wagner joined the party and dismissed centurion Fawad.

In the match’s final few minutes, tailenders Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah did their best to negotiate more than seven overs, but Mitchell Santner ended the Pakistan hopes of a draw with a brilliant caught and bowled off Naseem in the 124th over.

With the victory, New Zealand have reached the top of the ICC Trest rankings for the first time.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Test cricket you beautiful beast #NZvPAK — Alex Chapman (@AlexChapmanNZ) December 30, 2020

Superb win by New Zealand but cool your jets Black Caps fans… the world Test rankings aren't updated until the series is complete (which the Kiwis still need to win to claim that #1 spot) #NZvPAK — Alistair Hogg (@alistairjhogg) December 30, 2020

26 – Kyle Jamieson bowled 26 maidens in the #NZvPAK men's Test at Bay Oval; only one @BLACKCAPS pace bowler has made more in a Test on New Zealand soil (Lance Cairns – 29 v India at Eden Park, March 1981). Clinical. pic.twitter.com/GOZiRIOPFr — OptaJason (@OptaJason) December 30, 2020

How good is this? #NZvPAK — Andrew Gourdie (@AndrewGourdie) December 30, 2020

Neil Wagner. There aren't enough words#NZvPAK — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) December 30, 2020

What a finish! Congrats to both teams for putting on such a spectacle. #NZvPAK https://t.co/8qTkMNdXP7 — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) December 30, 2020

Three outstanding Boxing Day Tests to end 2020.

A run-fest in Centurion, attritional cricket at its best in Melbourne and one that went all the way down to the final hour in Mount Maunganui. 👌#AUSvIND #SAvSL #NZvPAK — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) December 30, 2020

– MOM for Williamson.

– Masterstroke to bring Santner.

– New Zealand number 1 Test team.

– Williamson likely to be number 1 in ICC Test ranking. What a day for Kane. The Ice cool. pic.twitter.com/afYVSikfoV — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 30, 2020

Five Test wins in a row for the @BLACKCAPS 👏 What a team! pic.twitter.com/GwzAHhtniV — ICC (@ICC) December 30, 2020

Fielders crowding around the bat, one wicket remaining, overs fading fast late on day five. How good is Test cricket! #NZvPAK https://t.co/3P3mvfKPJy pic.twitter.com/6iX6osYLfe — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 30, 2020

This is how test matches should finish. Final session, final day, 1st #NZvPAK test. Pakistan 261-9 with 12.2 overs to play. pic.twitter.com/6dBf3xvncj — Andrew Alderson (@aldersonnotes) December 30, 2020

🏏 What a test match! 5 full days, victory being sealed with only a few overs to go. A lot of hard work, and Neil Wagner bowling for 2 days with a fractured toe. A well fought victory for New Zealand. #NZvPAK — Yorrike of the Order (@Yorrike) December 30, 2020

Great fight back good try I don't have complain from that kind of loss well played rizwan in both innings and fahim and fawad also our bowling not up to the mark top order also #NZvPAK — scorpion yasir (@scorpionyasir1) December 30, 2020

Kane Williamson is a genius and brave captain. Perhaps knowing how conditions ease out in NZ in 4th inns, he gave his bowlers more than 4 sessions to bowl out Pakistan. Declared with target only 373 and went for 60 points in the WTC. #NZvPak — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) December 30, 2020

A brilliant match – Test cricket at its best #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/65QGY3UJ0j — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) December 30, 2020