Twitter reactions: Peter Siddle blows away Hobart Hurricanes to hand Sydney Strikers first win in BBL 10

Adelaide Strikers registered their first win in BBL 10 on Tuesday.

Jake Weatherald scored a brilliant unbeaten 68 off 48 balls.

Adelaide Strikers thrashed Hobart Hurricanes by 5 wickets in their reverse fixture in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 Aurora Stadium in Launceston on Tuesday.

Hurricanes were blown away by the top-quality bowling of Peter Siddle. The right-armer bagged a five-wicket haul for just 16 runs. Siddle also recorded the fifth-best figures ever in the history of BBL.

Best bowling figures in BBL:

Lasith Malinga – 6/7, STA v SCO, WACA (BBL02)

– 6/7, STA v SCO, WACA (BBL02) Ish Sodhi – 6/11, STR v THU, Showground (BBL06)

– 6/11, STR v THU, Showground (BBL06) Dan Christian – 5/14, HUR v STR, Hobart (BBL06)

– 5/14, HUR v STR, Hobart (BBL06) Sean Abbott – 5/16, SIX v STR, Adelaide (BBL06)

– 5/16, SIX v STR, Adelaide (BBL06) Peter Siddle – 5/16, STR v HUR, Launceston (BBL10)*

For Hurricanes, wicketkeeper-batsman Ben McDermott and left-handed batter Colin Ingram played valuable knocks of 46 each to help their side reach a competitive total. Tim David played a handy inning of 24 down the order as Hurricanes were bundled out for 146 in 19.3 overs.

Weatherald, Carey drive Strikers over the finish line

Chasing the target of 147, Strikers did not have a good start as they lost opening batsman Philip Salt for 6 runs in the very first over. As if the trouble wasn’t enough, No 3 batsman Matt Renshaw (2) was also dismissed in the same over. Hurricanes’ pacer James Faulkner provided the early breakthroughs.

Then, the pair of Jake Weatherald and Alex Carey steadied the innings. Both the batsmen added a crucial 107-run stand for the fourth wicket.

While Carey scored 55 off 40 deliveries laced up with 4 fours and a six, Weatherald remained unbeaten on 68 from 48 balls with the help of eight boundaries, including four huge sixes.

In the end, Strikers chased down the target in 18.4 overs with five wickets in hand.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Everyone:

*Peter Siddle's hair* Peter Siddle: 3.3 overs

16 runs

12 dots

Five wickets #BBL10 #BlueEnergy

— bet365_aus (@bet365_aus) December 15, 2020

Terrific bowling performance from Peter Siddle, he picked 5/16 in just 3.3 overs against the Hobart Hurricanes.

— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 15, 2020

Colin Ingram, such an accomplished T20 player, glammy legend #BBL10 — Harry Watt (@saywattharry) December 15, 2020

Vintage Peter Siddle with 5/16 in #BBL10, as @HurricanesBBL are bundled out for 146!

Game on for @StrikersBBL! — Venkat Parthasarathy (@Venkrek) December 15, 2020

Whenever I see Jake Weatherald, It reminds me Brett Lee statement on him. 3 years of that statement. — Manish (@iHitman55) December 15, 2020

equal 4th best bowling figures in #BBL history from Peter Siddle. Reckon he'll enjoy that one in the Tigers changerooms when the Shield competition returns — Adam Smith (@ajsmiddy) December 15, 2020

P SIDDY is ageless! What a performance #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/Gcs22uKKhD — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 15, 2020

Hobart beat Adelaide on Sunday and Adelaide beat Hobart on Tuesday – clinical from Strikers, chase down 147 runs with 8 balls and 5 wickets left – fifties from Carey and Weatherald made the chase easier. #BBL10 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 15, 2020

#cricket #BBL10 finally, the third batter to attempt the task scores the winning runs for the #AdelaideStrikers. — Thomas Sutcliffe (@aspitweets) December 15, 2020

🏏46 off 35 balls for Glamorgan’s Colin Ingram for Hobart Hurricanes against Adelaide Strikers today Ingram made 55 and 25 in his first two games in Big Bash – seems to have found his form after long lay-off Since I wasn’t there, here’s a pic of him in Swansea.. pic.twitter.com/fXrsUSezIq — Nick Webb (@nickwebb2017) December 15, 2020

Congrats to Peter Siddle for his man of the match performance! Incredible scenes. #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/dfkF5nbmVG — Georgie Parker (@georgieparker) December 15, 2020

He is still too good🔥

peter siddle …Veteran Peter siddle❤.

Never on decline pic.twitter.com/CkbNCQrHso — varun giri (@varungi88060240) December 15, 2020

Does peter siddle think we'll take him seriously with that new look — Aleena (@lenadelkhan) December 15, 2020