Twitter reactions: Peter Siddle blows away Hobart Hurricanes to hand Sydney Strikers first win in BBL 10

Peter Siddle gets five-for against Hurricanes (Image Source: Twitter)

  • Adelaide Strikers registered their first win in BBL 10 on Tuesday.

  • Jake Weatherald scored a brilliant unbeaten 68 off 48 balls.

Adelaide Strikers thrashed Hobart Hurricanes by 5 wickets in their reverse fixture in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 Aurora Stadium in Launceston on Tuesday.


Hurricanes were blown away by the top-quality bowling of Peter Siddle. The right-armer bagged a five-wicket haul for just 16 runs. Siddle also recorded the fifth-best figures ever in the history of BBL.

Best bowling figures in BBL:


  • Lasith Malinga – 6/7, STA v SCO, WACA (BBL02)
  • Ish Sodhi – 6/11, STR v THU, Showground (BBL06)
  • Dan Christian – 5/14, HUR v STR, Hobart (BBL06)
  • Sean Abbott – 5/16, SIX v STR, Adelaide (BBL06)
  • Peter Siddle – 5/16, STR v HUR, Launceston (BBL10)*

For Hurricanes, wicketkeeper-batsman Ben McDermott and left-handed batter Colin Ingram played valuable knocks of 46 each to help their side reach a competitive total. Tim David played a handy inning of 24 down the order as Hurricanes were bundled out for 146 in 19.3 overs.

Weatherald, Carey drive Strikers over the finish line

Chasing the target of 147, Strikers did not have a good start as they lost opening batsman Philip Salt for 6 runs in the very first over. As if the trouble wasn’t enough, No 3 batsman Matt Renshaw (2) was also dismissed in the same over. Hurricanes’ pacer James Faulkner provided the early breakthroughs.

Then, the pair of Jake Weatherald and Alex Carey steadied the innings. Both the batsmen added a crucial 107-run stand for the fourth wicket.


While Carey scored 55 off 40 deliveries laced up with 4 fours and a six, Weatherald remained unbeaten on 68 from 48 balls with the help of eight boundaries, including four huge sixes.

In the end, Strikers chased down the target in 18.4 overs with five wickets in hand.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

