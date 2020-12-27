Twitter reactions: Sam Heazlett powers Brisbane Heat to 4-wicket win over Hobart Hurricanes

Sam Heazlett (Image Source: @BBL)

  • Brisbane Heat defeated Hobart Hurricanes by 4 wickets on Sunday.

  • Lewis Gregory picked up three wickets for 22 runs.

In the 16th match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21, Brisbane Heat defeated Hobart Hurricanes by 4 wickets at The Gabba on Sunday.


Chasing 149, Heat got off to a flying start after Max Bryant, and Sam Heazlett added a 73-run stand for the opening wicket inside 6 overs. Bryant made 31 off 19 balls with the help of three fours and a six.

Heazlett, on the other hand, top-scored with 48 runs from 27 deliveries laced up with five humongous sixes and a four.


Skipper Jimmy Peirson, who shined in their previous outing, remained unbeaten on 16 while James Bazley smashed 31 not out to take their team over the finish line.

Short, Faulkner takes Hurricanes to 148/7

Earlier, Heat skipper Peirson won the toss and asked Hurricanes to bat first. The Hurricanes did start well and scored runs at regular patches but couldn’t stop falling of wickets.

Opener D’arcy Short was the top scorer for his side with 27 runs off 20 balls. Apart from Short, all-rounder James Faulkner chipped in with crucial 18-ball 26 to take Hurricanes close to 150.


No.1 ranked T20I batsman Dawid Malan did not impress with the willow. He scored only 15 runs off 16 deliveries on his BBL debut.

For Heat, Lewis Gregory was the pick of the bowlers, bagging three wickets for 22 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Apart from Gregory, Mark Steketee also shined with the white leather. The right-armer picked up two scalps while conceding 36 runs.

Here is how Twitter reacted

