Twitter reactions: Sam Heazlett powers Brisbane Heat to 4-wicket win over Hobart Hurricanes

Brisbane Heat defeated Hobart Hurricanes by 4 wickets on Sunday.

Lewis Gregory picked up three wickets for 22 runs.

In the 16th match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21, Brisbane Heat defeated Hobart Hurricanes by 4 wickets at The Gabba on Sunday.

Chasing 149, Heat got off to a flying start after Max Bryant, and Sam Heazlett added a 73-run stand for the opening wicket inside 6 overs. Bryant made 31 off 19 balls with the help of three fours and a six.

Heazlett, on the other hand, top-scored with 48 runs from 27 deliveries laced up with five humongous sixes and a four.

Skipper Jimmy Peirson, who shined in their previous outing, remained unbeaten on 16 while James Bazley smashed 31 not out to take their team over the finish line.

Short, Faulkner takes Hurricanes to 148/7

Earlier, Heat skipper Peirson won the toss and asked Hurricanes to bat first. The Hurricanes did start well and scored runs at regular patches but couldn’t stop falling of wickets.

Opener D’arcy Short was the top scorer for his side with 27 runs off 20 balls. Apart from Short, all-rounder James Faulkner chipped in with crucial 18-ball 26 to take Hurricanes close to 150.

No.1 ranked T20I batsman Dawid Malan did not impress with the willow. He scored only 15 runs off 16 deliveries on his BBL debut.

For Heat, Lewis Gregory was the pick of the bowlers, bagging three wickets for 22 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Apart from Gregory, Mark Steketee also shined with the white leather. The right-armer picked up two scalps while conceding 36 runs.

Here is how Twitter reacted

Live footage of the Heat’s run chase of 149 … #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/4gdqZJgPM1

— James Smith (@JamesSmith1001) December 27, 2020

Heat! Heat! @HeatBBL feeling that first win! Sam Heazlett 🔥 #BBL10

— Marcia Anita Hobbs (@marciabnoose) December 27, 2020

Lewis Gregory for Brisbane Heat today: 4-0-22-3 ☝️ Short

☝️ Malan

☝️ Handscomb Not a bad outing on his #BBL10 debut! pic.twitter.com/bD573A8XXq — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) December 27, 2020

Nice partnership this one for the Brisbane Heat. They were in danger of derailing themselves. Sensible batting has steered them to victory. It’s not all about the “slog”. — Phil Gould (@PhilGould15) December 27, 2020

Great to see Redlands’ Sam Heazlett on 🔥🔥. @WeGotTheChocs — Don Brown MP (@donbrownmp) December 27, 2020

Sam Heazlett show after a long time — Cricket Australia's baby umpires (@Pricd05) December 27, 2020

If Sam Heazlett works on his spin playing ability, he can be a real asset for cricket Australia in T20 format. — Trash (@_DesiPinkman) December 27, 2020

3 wicket on @BBL debut for Lewis Gregory restricting @HurricanesBBL to a total @HeatBBL are chasing easily. Big advantage chasing in @bbl at the Gabba as conditions always improve under the lights if you don't bowl terribly 1st up https://t.co/rZOsSmTuz2 — Adrian Thomas (@a_thomas1958) December 27, 2020

A big roar at the Gabba as the @HeatBBL get on the board in #BBL10 🎉 pic.twitter.com/rV8ouw2N9b — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 27, 2020

Never in doubt. Love my Brisbane Heat. #BBL10 — Slatts (@trentslatts) December 27, 2020

Bazley blazes his way to 31 as heat Brisbane Heat secure their first win in #BBL — nikhil (@nikcriclover) December 27, 2020

Well, they got there. They did their absolute Brisbane Heat best to lose it, but they got there. #BBL10 — Ian Harkin (@sportznut67) December 27, 2020

Thx Brisbane heat love ur work #bbl10 — Renee Burgess (@reneeburgess09) December 27, 2020