Twitter reactions: Sydney Sixers’ skipper Daniel Hughes trumps Melbourne Stars in the last-over thriller

Daniel Hughes (Image Source: Twitter)

  • Sydney Sixers defeated Melbourne Stars by 1 wicket on Saturday.

  • Daniel Hughes received 'Player of the Match' for his brilliant knock.

In the 15th match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21, Sydney Sixers defeated Melbourne Stars by one wicket.


The contest went to the wire and Sixers trumped Stars on the second last ball of their chase to register a thrilling victory.

Sixers’ skipper Daniel Hughes played one of the finest innings in BBL history to take his side over the finish line. Chasing a challenging target of 194, Hughes smashed 6 fours and 7 sixes in his breathtaking knock of 96 off 51 balls.


Stars’ captain Glenn Maxwell was forced to bowl the last over in Nathan Coulter-Nile’s absence, who bowled just three overs before leaving the ground. Maxwell ended up conceding 20 runs in the final over to hand Sixers a remarkable victory.

Earlier in the evening, Maxwell and Nicholas Pooran took the bowling attack of Stars to the cleaners. Both the players scored half-centuries and guided Stars to 193 in 20 overs.

While Maxi scored unbeaten 71 off 47 balls, Pooran smashed 65 from 26 deliveries. For Sixers, Liam Hatcher was the most successful bowler, picking up three wickets for 33 runs.


With three wins in four matches, Sixers have now acquired the top spot in the points table. On the other hand, Stars with two victories in 4 games, are sitting at the fourth position.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

