Twitter reactions: Sydney Sixers’ skipper Daniel Hughes trumps Melbourne Stars in the last-over thriller

Sydney Sixers defeated Melbourne Stars by 1 wicket on Saturday.

Daniel Hughes received 'Player of the Match' for his brilliant knock.

In the 15th match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21, Sydney Sixers defeated Melbourne Stars by one wicket.

The contest went to the wire and Sixers trumped Stars on the second last ball of their chase to register a thrilling victory.

Sixers’ skipper Daniel Hughes played one of the finest innings in BBL history to take his side over the finish line. Chasing a challenging target of 194, Hughes smashed 6 fours and 7 sixes in his breathtaking knock of 96 off 51 balls.

Stars’ captain Glenn Maxwell was forced to bowl the last over in Nathan Coulter-Nile’s absence, who bowled just three overs before leaving the ground. Maxwell ended up conceding 20 runs in the final over to hand Sixers a remarkable victory.

Earlier in the evening, Maxwell and Nicholas Pooran took the bowling attack of Stars to the cleaners. Both the players scored half-centuries and guided Stars to 193 in 20 overs.

While Maxi scored unbeaten 71 off 47 balls, Pooran smashed 65 from 26 deliveries. For Sixers, Liam Hatcher was the most successful bowler, picking up three wickets for 33 runs.

With three wins in four matches, Sixers have now acquired the top spot in the points table. On the other hand, Stars with two victories in 4 games, are sitting at the fourth position.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Daniel Hughes 👑 An absolute epic. #BBL10

— Caden Helmers (@cadenhelmers) December 26, 2020

What a win by the Sixers!! Great use of resources when it comes good … The back end of both the innings were incredible. #BBL2020 https://t.co/jbObno8dVG — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) December 26, 2020

Remarkable victory for Sydney Sixers – need 20 from 6 balls then 6,4,6,W, 4 and won the match with 1 wicket & 1 ball left. All thanks to Daniel Hughes for his terrific 96 runs. One of the great BBL match ever. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 26, 2020

I can’t believe what I’ve just seen. Take a bow Daniel Hughes! Can’t believe I’m watching cricket well after midnight after starting at 10am but that was worth it! #BBL2020 — TomRehn9 (@tomrehn9) December 26, 2020

What an amazing win @SixersBBL #bbl10. What a game of cricket. Daniel Hughes – Remember the name! — Jason Ford (@TheFordFactor) December 26, 2020

Wow!!! What a finish! I nearly went to bed. That was incredible. Daniel Hughes was amazing. #BBL — Sami Dowd (@samidowd) December 26, 2020

A moment of silence for all of those who missed this epic encounter between @StarsBBL & @SixersBBL. Daniel Hughes what a freak!#BBL10 — Yuvraj Nanda (@YuvrajNanda) December 26, 2020

That was some game!!@SixersBBL

Daniel Hughes take a bow 🔥🔥🔥 — Dhruv Deepak (@DhruvDeepak6) December 26, 2020

Holy shit. At 1am that was the most crazy finish to a big bash game. Daniel Hughes take a bow #bbl10 — don (@rickdog_04) December 26, 2020

That was an amazing chase by @SixersBBL. Daniel Hughes, take a bow. 96 of 51. #BBL10 — Mowerofgrass (@mowerofgrass) December 26, 2020

Daniel Hughes 96 off 51, and it all came down to Nathan Coulter-Nile not being allowed/able to bowl it, and Maxwell had to bowl! Greatest @BBL chase I’ve ever witnessed! Unreal @SixersBBL now just need someone to get that elusive century! #smashemsixers #BBL10 — ⚡️ Karl Seed ⚡️ (@KarlSeed29_PNE) December 26, 2020

Not the biggest fan of the hit n giggle format, but that was one exciting game between the @SixersBBL and @StarsBBL. Daniel Hughes… well played fella #BBL10 ￼#BBL — Adam Hayward (@Hayward_AdamK) December 26, 2020

You beauty Daniel Hughes. One of the great T20 innings of all time #smashemsixers #BBL10 https://t.co/iRRwEq0fIr — Alex Duffell (@alex_duffell) December 26, 2020

If you have stayed up until 1am to watch the BBL the Sixers and Stars made it worthwhile. What a game. Take a bow Daniel Hughes #BBL10 — Patrick Gray (@PatrickM_Gray) December 26, 2020