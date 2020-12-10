Twitter Reactions: Tim David, bowlers guide Hobart Hurricanes to victory in the BBL 10 opener

Hobart Hurricanes bag the first win of the BBL 2020-21.

Sydney Sixers title defence takes an early blow.

Hobart Hurricanes bowled brilliantly in the second half of Sydney Sixers innings to seal a win in the opening match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21.

The hosts’ Hurricanes batted first and half-centuries from Tim David (58 off 33) and Colin Ingram (55 off 42) guided them to a score of 178/8 in their 20 overs.

In reply, the Sixers glided to 118/1 before hitting quicksand. After James Vince’s dismissal, the wheels fell off in spectacular fashion. Vince was out for a 41-ball 67 in the 14th over.

In total, Hurricanes picked 5/44 in 6.3 overs to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

James Faulkner (2/22), Riley Meredith (2/29), Nathan Ellis (1/37) and Scott Boland (1/39) all bowled well to take Hurricanes home.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

For his rapid 58 from 33 deliveries, Tim David is the player of the match 👏@abbey_gelmi | #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/iMkewvstnu — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 10, 2020

VICTORY! 🔥 The Hurricanes have kicked off their BBL|10 campaign in style to defeat the Sixers. #TasmaniasTeam pic.twitter.com/YcaIozl8LH — Hobart Hurricanes BBL (@HurricanesBBL) December 10, 2020



What a Collapse by Sixers A game that SYS could have taken home inside 19 overs ended up losing it by 16 runs Sixers won the Bash Boost & earned a point but couldn't win the game

Credit to Hurricanes bowlers & great captaincy by Handscomb BBL 10 off to a great start#BBL10 pic.twitter.com/qcRBdXvrmU — Nilesh G (@oye_nilesh) December 10, 2020

Defending champions #SydneySixers lose the 1st match of the #BBL10!

The defending champion lost the 1st match of #IPL2020 and later went on to win the trophy!#JustSaying — Venkat Parthasarathy (@Venkrek) December 10, 2020

James Faulkner scalped two wickets by spending just 22 runs to help Hurricanes win the #BBL10 opener by 16 runs. — Amjath AJ (@CricProfAJ) December 10, 2020

And they turned what looked like a certain victory into a scrambled tie (and very nearly a defeat!) #BBL10 — I Stand With Zelina Vega (@bainalan05) December 10, 2020

What an incredible turnaround in the #BBL10 opener; half-way through the run-chase the @SixersBBL were cruising and looked like they would win with an over to spare. Instead, they lost by 16 runs. Win for @HurricanesBBL

@7Cricket @BBL — Arun Gopalakrishnan (@statanalyst) December 10, 2020