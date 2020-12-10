Twitter Reactions: Tim David, bowlers guide Hobart Hurricanes to victory in the BBL 10 opener

Tim David (Pic Source: Twitter)

  • Hobart Hurricanes bag the first win of the BBL 2020-21.

  • Sydney Sixers title defence takes an early blow.

Hobart Hurricanes bowled brilliantly in the second half of Sydney Sixers innings to seal a win in the opening match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21.


The hosts’ Hurricanes batted first and half-centuries from Tim David (58 off 33) and Colin Ingram (55 off 42) guided them to a score of 178/8 in their 20 overs.

In reply, the Sixers glided to 118/1 before hitting quicksand. After James Vince’s dismissal, the wheels fell off in spectacular fashion. Vince was out for a 41-ball 67 in the 14th over.


In total, Hurricanes picked 5/44 in 6.3 overs to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

James Faulkner (2/22), Riley Meredith (2/29), Nathan Ellis (1/37) and Scott Boland (1/39) all bowled well to take Hurricanes home.

