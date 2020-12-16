Virat Kohli, David Warner lead cricket fraternity in wishing Kane Williamson and Sarah on becoming parents

Kane Williamson blessed with a baby girl.

Williamson had taken paternity leave ahead of the recently concluded 2nd Test against West Indies.

A piece of good news greeted New Zealand’s skipper Kane Williamson as he and his wife Sarah Raheem became parents to a baby girl. The 30-year-old took to social media and shared an adorable photo of his new-born baby on his official Instagram handle on Wednesday.

Williamson missed the recently-concluded second Test against West Indies as he had taken the paternity leave to be with his wife Sarah, who is a nurse by profession, during the birth of their first child.

“Overjoyed to welcome a beautiful baby girl into our family,” the Tauranga-lad wrote while sharing a photo of his child.

Kohli, Warner wished Williamson

Williamson’s friend and India skipper Virat Kohli is also set to leave Australia on paternity leave. Kohli will return to India after the day-night Test in Adelaide to be with his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma for the birth of their first child.

Kohli congratulated Williamson and his wife on Instagram. He wrote: “Congratulations to the both of you for this blessing in your lives. Lots of love from us to you.”

Explosive Australian opener and Williamson’s partner from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) David Warner wished the Kiwi skipper.

Here is how others wished Williamson:

Williamson’s career-best score of 251 came in the first Test against West Indies. It also helped him to share the second spot with Virat Kohli in ICC Test rankings for batsmen. However, in the updated rankings released on Tuesday, Williamson has slipped to the third spot.

The right-handed batsman is expected to return for the side for the last two T20Is of the three-match series against Pakistan beginning on Friday (December 18).

Williamson has so far played 81 Tests, 151 ODIs and 60 T20Is for Black Caps, in which he has accumulated 6727, 6173 and 1665 runs, respectively.