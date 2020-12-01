Wasim Jaffer makes a hilarious offer to Steve Smith ahead of Australia vs India Test series

Jaffer is gaining popularity on Twitter because his memes, since IPL 2020.

The Mumbaikar comes up with a cunning offer for Australia's run-machine Steve Smith.

Former Australia captain Steve Smith is currently enjoying his purple patch in the ongoing ODI series against India. In the first two ODIs played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Smith slammed quickfire centuries (105 off 66 and 104 off 64) and guided the Aussies to secure a series win. His efforts have handed the Aaron Finch-led side an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Smith, who won ‘Player of the Match’ in both the 50-over games, has received a special offer from ex-India opener Wasim Jaffer. The Mumbaikar has offered Sydney-born Smith an all-expense-paid trip to Hawaii for a month. But the condition is, the World No. 1 Test batsman will have to miss the upcoming four-match series as the departure should be any day before December 15.

Jaffer, who is winning the internet these days with his funny memes, once again came up with a hilarious post and has tagged Smith in the caption. Congratulating the 31-year-old, Jaffer wrote, “Congratulations @stevesmith49!! Don’t let this one go!”

Earlier, on Sunday, Jaffer had trolled Smith teammate Glenn Maxwell for his fast-paced batting in the second ODI. Maxwell hit an unbeaten 63 off just 29 balls with the help of 4 fours and as many sixes.

The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) batting coach in the IPL posted a picture of veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah from a movie ‘Sarfarosh’ with a dialogue of it written on his image. The dialogue reads, “Gunaah Hai Yeh (It’s a crime)”.

Jaffer seems to have hilariously compared Maxwell’s batting performance in the Sydney ODI to a crime.