WATCH: ‘Angry’ Mushfiqur Rahim nearly punches his teammate on the field in Bangabandhu T20 Cup

Mushfiqur Rahim lost cool at his teammate in Bangabandhu T20 Cup.

Rahim almost hit Nasum Ahmed in anger during the game between Beximco Dhaka and Fortune Barishal.

Bangabandhu T20 Cup is the prestigious Twenty20 cricket competition of Bangladesh. The 2020–21 edition of the tournament is currently in progress. After 20 matches, top four teams out of five have made it to the playoffs.

On Monday, the eliminator was held between Beximco Dhaka and Fortune Barishal at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

During the contest, Beximco skipper Mushfiqur Rahim revealed his ugly side when he lost his cool and nearly hit his teammate Nasum Ahmed for interfering while taking a catch.

The incident took place in the 17th over of the second innings when Barishal needed 45 runs off 19 deliveries with five wickets in hand. For Barishal, Afif Hossain was looking set and was batting at 55 runs.

However, Arif while trying to grab a boundary off the last ball of the over ended up getting a top edge, and the ball went in the air. Mushfiqur, who was stationed behind the wickets, ran for the catch, so did the fine-leg fielder Nasum.

Both the players almost collided before Rahim managed to take the catch. But the Dhaka skipper was unhappy with Nasum for not hearing his call and almost punched him in anger.

Here is the video:

Dhaka won the match by 9 runs

Asked to bat first, the Dhaka-based franchise posted 150/8 on the board in their allotted 20 overs. Yasir Ali scored the maximum 54 runs off 43 balls with the help of three fours and two sixes. Captain Mushfiqur also made a valuable contribution with 43 from 30 deliveries.

In reply, Barishal could only manage to reach 141/9, losing the game by 9 runs. Afif (55) was the main highlight for the Tamim Iqbal-led side. No other batsman was able to cross the 30-run mark. For Dhaka, Shafiqul Islam and Muktar Ali bagged three wickets each.