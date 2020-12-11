WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah’s powerful straight drive hits Cameron Green on the head; Mohammed Siraj rushes for help

Jasprit Bumrah knocked down Cameron Green with a scorching drive in the warm up game.

Patrick Rowe replaced Green as concussion substitute for the remaining match.

Cameron Green, the young Australian all-rounder, was been ruled out of the remaining tour match against India A after taking a blow on the head while bowling.

Green was in his second spell of the day-night practice game at the SCG when tailender Jasprit Bumrah hit a scorching straight drive at the 21-year-old who was unable to react in time.

The ball moved in through Green’s hands and struck him on the right side of his head.

Mohammed Siraj, at the non-striker’s end, immediately dropped his bat and rushed towards Green for help.

The youngster was forced to sit on the pitch before being examined by the members of Australia A medical team. He then left the field for further assessment in the dressing room.

Here’s the video:

Traumatic blow to the head for Aussie Test hopeful Cameron Green while bowling. Has left the field, thankfully seemed alert/OK but will go through concussion assessment & likely checked for any possibility of facial fracture. Hope he’s OK pic.twitter.com/aPrHPAXomL — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) December 11, 2020

Later, Cricket Australia confirmed that Green has withdrawn from the remainder of the match, and right-handed batsman Patrick Rowe replaces him as a concussion substitute.

Meanwhile, India A batting unit – minus captain Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara – collapsed to 123/9 before some free-swinging from Bumrah and Siraj took their total to 194 in the first innings.