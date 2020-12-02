WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja performs the ‘sword celebration’ after completing his half-century against Australia

Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja stitched record 150-run stand for the sixth wicket against Australia in 3rd ODI.

Jaddu unleashed his signature 'sword celebration' at Manuka Oval on Wednesday.

Ravindra Jadeja along with Hardik Pandya added a record partnership against Australia in the 3rd ODI at Canberra’s Manuka Oval on Wednesday.

After finally winning the toss in the three-match ODI series, India captain Virat Kohli chose to bat first. While Kohli (63 off 78) smashed another half-century, and Shubman Gill looked promising in his short stay at the crease, the tourists were in all sorts of trouble as wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals.

Jadeja (66 off 50) and Pandya 92 (76), however, took matters into their own hands as the duo guided India to 302/5 in 50 overs. Their 150-run unbeaten partnership is now the highest ever partnership for the sixth wicket or lower in ODIs on Australian soil. It is also the highest ever 6th wicket stand in India-Australia ODIs.

After completing his half-century, Jaddu even displayed his trademark sword celebration. The video of the moment was captured on camera as well.

Meanwhile, Pandya ended the ODI series as India’s highest run-getter with 210 runs to his name. “We were probably thinking 250-270, but that’s the beauty of the game. When you try to score 70 you end up getting 90,” Hardik told the broadcasters in mid-innings break.