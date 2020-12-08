WATCH: Virat Kohli’s lovely reaction after fans show ‘We Miss You Dhoni’ banner during AUS vs IND T20I

Kohli came up with a heartwarming response to Dhoni fans message at the SCG.

The Former India skipper Dhoni retired from international cricket in August this year.

Virat Kohli-led India outclassed the hosts Australia in all the three departments in T20Is after losing the ODI series (2-1). Starting their tour with back-to-back defeats, the Men in Blue have now secured victories in their last three games.

While India won the inconsequential ODI to gain some momentum ahead of the T20I series, Kohli and Co. have maintained their winning run with wins in the first two T20Is of the three-match series. The visitors will look for a clean sweep on Thursday as Kohli will be eager to emulate former Indian captain MS Dhoni’s feat from 2015-2016 tour Down Under.

Kohli responds to his fans message

Captain Kohli could be often seen interacting with his fans during the matches, and it was no different when his side met Australia for the second T20I in Sydney.

Kohli, who was fielding near the boundary line, came up with a heartwarming reply to the fans’ banner which read, “We miss you Dhoni.”

Reacting to the message, the Indian skipper pointed towards himself and then made a ‘two sign’, saying, “Me too.”

Here’s the video:

MS Dhoni bid farewell to international cricket on August 15 this year. He took a sabbatical from professional cricket after India’s exit from the 2019 World Cup, where Kohli’s brigade suffered a defeat against New Zealand in the first semi-final.