Yuvraj Singh, Jhulan Goswami and others extend birthday wishes to Mithali Raj

Cricketers wish Mithali Raj on her 38th birthday.

Mithali is the current ODI and Test captain of Indian women's cricket team.

Widely acknowledged as one of the greatest women cricketers ever, Mithali Raj is celebrating her 38th birthday today (December 3). Mithali played a vital role to put the women cricket of India on a global map.

On her special day, the Jodhpur-born received wishes from both male and female cricketers. Former India international Yuvraj Singh wrote a heartwarming note for Mithali. Yuvi wished that India women’s ODI and Test skipper shall continue to lead the national team from the front and make the country proud.

“Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the immensely talented @M_Raj03 who has set wonderful benchmarks in Indian cricket. May you continue to lead from the front and make the country proud,” tweeted Yuvraj.

Veteran women cricketer Jhulan Goswami also send her lovely wishes to Mithali. She tweeted: “Wishing you a fantastic birthday Party popper Mithali! I hope this the beginning of the best year ever for you. Have a great Balloon day! @M_Raj03”

Talented India cricketer Sheldon Jackson termed Mithali as her favourite while extending his wishes.

Opening batter Vellaswamy Vanitha revealed that she had Mithali’s pictures as her wallpapers in the 2000s era.

“You are an inexhaustible source of inspiration. Your positive impact has been so great, thank you for all the exuberance you posses. Happy birthday SkipSmiling face with heart-shaped eyes #MithaliRaj @M_Raj03 Ps: my 2000s wallpaper Smiling face with smiling eyes,” Vanitha wrote on the micro-blogging website.

Some records held by Mithali in World Cricket

6888 – Number of runs amassed by Mithali in women’s ODIs which is the highest by any player. Now, she needs just 112 runs to become the first women player to reach 7000 runs.

2 – Number of times Mithali has captained India to the final of a major ICC event. She is the only player, male or female from India to have ever attained this landmark.

53 – Number of half-centuries scored by Mithali in ODI cricket. It is the most by any women cricketer.

21 – Number of years Mithali has played international cricket to become the first women cricketer in history to play for over two decades.