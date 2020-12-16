Yuvraj Singh named in Punjab’s probables’ list for the 2020-21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

The 2020-21 SMAT Trophy will start from January 10.

Yuvraj had retired from international and domestic cricket, including the IPL, in June 2019.

Yuvraj Singh, who had announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket including the IPL in June last year, has been named in Punjab’s 30-man probables’ list for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali (T20) Trophy.

Last month, the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) secretary Puneet Bali had requested Yuvraj to come out of retirement and play for his team in all formats.

Since Yuvi has taken part in the 2019 Global T20 Canada and the Abu Dhabi T10 League post-retirement, his participation in India’s domestic tournaments will have to be cleared by the BCCI.

The board’s rule states that the active cricketers in the domestic circuit aren’t allowed to participate in the foreign leagues. Hence, it will be interesting to see if the flamboyant batsman gets a green signal from the board or not.

The 2020-21 SMAT Trophy will take place from January 10 to January 31. The fixtures and venues are set to be announced next week, and all the participating teams would have to assemble at their respective bio-secure hubs by January 2.

Punjab’s probables’ list: Mandeep Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Salil Arora, Gitansh Khera, Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, Karan Kaila, Rahul Sharma, Krishan Alang, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Ikjot Singh, Naman Dhir, Abhishek Gupta, Himanshu Satyawan, Gurkeerat Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Anmol Malhotra, Aarush Sabharwal, Abhinav Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Mayank Markande, Baltej Singh, Siddharth Kaul, Barinder Sran, Gurnoor Singh, Harjas, Abhijit Garg, Kunwar Pathak.