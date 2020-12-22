Yuzvendra Chahal ties the knot with Dhanashree Verma; pics go viral

Yuzvendra Chahal married Dhanashree Verma on Tuesday.

Chahal recently returned home from Australia.

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal got hitched to Dhanashree Verma in a private ceremony on Tuesday. The leg-spinner took to his social media accounts to share the news with his fans.

Posting a couple of pictures with his life-partner on Instagram, Yuzi wrote: “22.12.20. We started at “Once upon a time” and found “Our happily ever after,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond!”

Chahal and Dhanashree, who is a popular choreographer and YouTuber dated each other for quite a while before they announced their engagement in August.

Chahal was last seen in action during the limited-overs series against Australia. He shined with the ball in the first T20I at Canberra where he picked up a three-wicket haul and played a key role in India’s win after coming in as a concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja.