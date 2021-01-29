Alex Hales, Glenn Maxwell amongst others named in BBL 10 Team of the Tournament

BBL coaches picked official Team of the Tournament.

Marcus Stoinis named as an X-factor Player.

The team of the tournament for the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2020 has been announced. The special XI features some of the top performers who shined in the competition while playing for their respective teams.

Ahead of the upcoming Finals Weekend, starting from Friday (January 29), the eight BBL head coaches have picked their best BBL team of the current season. Factors like economy rates, strike rates and contributions towards victories have been taken into consideration.

A limit of three overseas players has also been followed while selecting the best XI. Marcus Stoinis and Daniel Sams have been picked as X-factor players.

Highest run-getter Alex Hales and leading wicket-taker Jhye Richardson have been named in the side.

Here is BBL 10 Team of the Tournament:

Alex Hales (Sydney Thunder) (Overseas)

Matches: 14, Runs: 535, Avg: 41.15, Highest: 110, SR: 163.60

Matches: 14, Runs: 454, Avg: 34.42, Highest: 95, SR: 149.34

Matches: 12, Runs: 402, Avg: 36.54, Highest: 96, SR: 139.58

Matches: 13, Runs: 411, Avg: 34.25, Highest: 82, SR: 129.65

Matches: 14, Runs: 379, Avg: 31.58, Highest: 71*, SR: 143.56

Matches: 14, Runs: 252, Avg: 36.00, Highest: 61*, SR: 186.66; Wickets: 13, Eco: 9.10, BBI: 3/36

Matches: 10, Wickets: 16, Avg: 16.75, Economy Rate: 6.87, BBI: 3/18

Matches: 14, Wickets: 27, Avg: 13.25, Economy Rate: 7.08, BBI: 2/24

Matches: 13, Wickets: 22, Avg: 21.18, Economy Rate: 9.44, BBI: 4/33

Matches: 12, Wickets: 19, Avg: 17.47, Economy Rate: 7.35, BBI: 5/17

Matches: 14, Wickets: 21, Avg: 20.33, Economy Rate: 8.23, BBI: 4/27

X-Factor Players: