WATCH: Alex Hales rains sixes against Sydney Sixers as Sydney Thunder post highest total in BBL history

Alex Hales scored his maiden century in BBL history.

Hales scored 110 off 56 balls against Sydney Sixers.

Just one day after Alex Carey brought the first century of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21, Sydney Thunder opener Alex Hales delivered one of the greatest hundreds in BBL history on Friday.

While playing against Sydney Sixers at Adelaide Oval, Hales played a breathtaking knock and completely demolished the Sixers bowling attack. The English cricketer took just 51 balls to reach his first-ever century in the competition and his fourth in T20 cricket.

Hales’ whirlwind knock laced with nine fours and eight sixes propelled the Thunder to a Big Bash record of 232/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Before getting out to Jordan Silk in the deep, Hales slammed 110 off 56 deliveries.

On-air commentator Mark Waugh heaped praises on the English opener and said his innings has lit up the whole ground.

“What an innings. Alex Hales has lit up the ground tonight with some brilliant stroke play. He hit everything out of the middle – great ball striking down the centre in particular. Once he gets knowing he knows one gear, and that’s to go hard … Tremendous ball-striking and a pleasure to watch,” said Waugh said on Fox Cricket.

Hales’ 110 was the 11th-highest score in BBL history. The right-handed batsman scored 84 runs from boundaries alone, making it the sixth inning in BBL where most runs came just by fours and sixes.

Most runs from fours and sixes in an inning:

100 – Marcus Stoinis (147)

86 – Luke Wright (117)

86 – Ben McDermott (114)

86 – Matthew Wade (130)

84 – Jake Weatherald (115)

84 – Alex Hales (110)*

The Thunder’s 232/5 broke the record for the highest BBL total, surpassing the previous best of 223/8 made by Hobart Hurricanes against Melbourne Renegades at Marvel Stadium BBL|06.

Highest totals in BBL:

232/5 – Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers (2020)*

223/8 – Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades (2017)

222/4 – Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes (2017)

219/1 – Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers (2020)

219/7 – Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars (2020)

In reply, Sixers could manage to reach 186/5 in 20 overs, losing the contest by 46 runs. Moises Henriques with 56 off 35 was their highest scorer.