Anand Mahindra gifts Thar-SUVs to six Indian cricketers for their heroics in Australia

Anand Mahindra has gifted Thar-SUVs to six Indian cricketers.

India won the four-match Test series in Australia 2-1.

The impressive performance by Team India’s young guns Down Under has been applauded by one and all across the cricketing world.

The Ajinkya Rahane-led team fielded with six youngsters in the series decider against Australia as several key players were sidelined due to injury or back pain.

During the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, as many as five players made their Test debut and made significant contributions towards Team India’s success.

On Saturday, automobile giant Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to reveal that he will gift new Thar-SUVs to the six Indian cricketers who played their first Test in Australia and stood up to challenge.

In a series of tweets, Mahindra hailed Shardul Thakur, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar and T Natarajan for inspiring the future generations to “dream and explore the impossible.”

Six young men made their debuts in the recent historic series #INDvAUS (Shardul's 1 earlier appearance was short-lived due to injury)They've made it possible for future generations of youth in India to dream & Explore the Impossible — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 23, 2021

Theirs are true 'Rise' stories; overcoming daunting odds in the pursuit of excellence. They serve as an inspiration in all arenas of life. It gives me great personal pleasure to gift each of these debutants an All New THAR SUV on my own account—at no expense to the company. — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 23, 2021

The reason for this gift is to exhort young people to believe in themselves & 'Take the road less traveled.' Bravo Mohammed, Shardul, Shubhman,Natarajan,Navdeep & Washington! I now plead with @Mahindra_Auto to get them their THARS on priority. 😊 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 23, 2021

India won the second and fourth Tests in Melbourne and Brisbane after bouncing back from 36 all-out in Adelaide to clinch the series 2-1.