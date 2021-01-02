Arjun Tendulkar added to Mumbai squad for upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun named in Mumbai's squad for the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The news was confirmed by Mumbai team's chief selector Salil Ankola on Saturday.

With BCCI giving the nod to extended names for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 (SMAT) Trophy, Arjun Tendulkar – son of batting legend Sachin Tendulkar – has been added to Mumbai squad for the first time.

The news was confirmed by Mumbai’s chief selector Salil Ankola on Saturday. Apart from Arjun, the right-arm pacer Krutik Hanagavadi was also included in the 22-member squad.

“Earlier the BCCI had asked to select 20 players. But later they said that 22 players can be selected in the squad, accordingly the two players were added to the squad,” an MCA official stated.

21-year-old Arjun has been featuring in age-group tournaments for Mumbai since 2017 and was recently a part of the team playing invitational tournaments.

Earlier, the left-arm pacer had bowled to Virat Kohli & Co. at the Lord’s nets and even represented the India U-19 team, when they toured Sri Lanka in the past.

This year, in the absence of Shreyas Iyer, Mumbai squad will be led by flamboyant batsman Suryakumar Yadav. The SMAT Trophy will begin from January 10, commencing the delayed 2020-21 domestic season due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Mumbai’s revised squad for SMAT 2020-21:

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Aditya Tare (vc & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Shubham Ranjane, Aakarshit Gomel, Sujit Nayak, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Minad Manjrekar, Prathamesh Dake, Sairaj Patil, Atharva Ankolekar, Shashank Attarde, Shams Mulani, Hardik Tamore, Akash Parkar, Sufiyan Shaikh, Arjun Tendulkar, Krutik Hanagavadi.