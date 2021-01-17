Athiya Shetty post a mushy picture with KL Rahul; sends internet into meltdown

An Instagram user recently asked Athiya Shetty to post her unseen picture with KL Rahul.

Athiya and Rahul have been dating each other since 2019.

Cricket world and Bollywood industry go hand in hand for quite a long time. From Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, several celebrity couples have been in lovely relationships with their partners.

Also, linkups grab the attention of the fans, and one pair who recently came into the limelight due to this is opening batsman KL Rahul and model-turned-actress Athiya Shetty. The duo made headlines when they wished each other on their respective birthday’s with loved up selfies.

Last year, Athiya even accompanied Rahul to UAE when the latter went to play the IPL. On Saturday, she took to her Instagram story to join the latest trend where celebs share pictures for every question they are asked. And when a fan requested Athiya to upload an unseen photo with Rahul, the ‘Hero’ fame actress posted an adorable selfie.

On the work front, Athiya was last seen in ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ with Nawazuddin Siddiqui while Rahul returned to India after suffering a wrist injury during the practice session ahead of the third Test against Australia in Sydney.