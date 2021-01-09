AUS vs IND, 3rd Test: Injuries to Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja put India into deep trouble

Pant and Jadeja have been taken for scans after suffering injury blows during India's first innings.

Wriddhiman Saha has been keeping the wickets in place of Pant.

India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were rushed to a hospital for scans after they coped up blows on their left elbow and left thumb, respectively, while batting in the third Test against Australia on Saturday.

Pant missed a short ball from Pat Cummins and was struck on the left elbow. He was visibly in pain and batted on for a brief period after being attended to by the team physio. Pant was batting pretty well, but he lost his flow after the injury and eventually fell for 36 off 67.

Meanwhile, Jadeja was hit on the left thumb by a rising delivery from Mitchell Starc later in the innings. Jadeja too carried on before remaining unbeaten on 28 off 37 as India folded for 244 in reply to Australia’s first innings total of 338.

UPDATE – Ravindra Jadeja suffered a blow to his left thumb while batting. He has been taken for scans.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/DOG8SBXPue — BCCI (@BCCI) January 9, 2021

Pant was replaced by Wriddhiman Saha, who has been keeping wickets for India during Australia’s second innings. It remains to be seen if the southpaw can feature again in the third Test. Jadeja also did not take the field for India during the last session of play.

Coming into the Sydney Test, India had lost the services of veteran pacer Ishant Sharma – before the series started, Mohammed Shami (forearm), Umesh Yadav (calf muscle) and KL Rahul (wrist) due to various injuries. Regular captain Virat Kohli is on paternity leave.