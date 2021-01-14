AUS vs IND: Australia name their playing XI for Brisbane Test; Will Pucovski ruled out due to injury

Injured Will Pucovski has been ruled out of the fourth Test against India.

The series-deciding Test will be played at The Gabba, starting Friday.

Australia opener Will Pucovski, who failed the fitness test on Thursday morning, has was been ruled out of the series-deciding fourth Test against India.

The 22-year-old Pucovski, who made his international debut in the drawn third Test at Sydney, scoring an impressive 62 in the first innings, injured his shoulder while fielding during India’s second innings.

“Will Pucovski won’t play tomorrow,” said Australia captain Tim Paine told cricket.com.au.

“He tried to train this morning and didn’t quite come up, so he will have a bit of work to do with our medicos, I’d imagine, to see where he goes from here.

Harris to replace Pucovski

Paine also confirmed that Marcus Harris will partner David Warner in the fourth Test at The Gabba.

For Harris, it will be his first Test since the 2019 Ashes when he joined the squad in the middle of the series as a replacement for Cameron Bancroft but made just 58 runs in six innings. He wasn’t part of the Aussie Test squad for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy as well but was added following the injuries to Pucovski (concussion) and Warner (groin) which ruled the opening pair out of the first two matches.

Harris was then retained when out of form Joe Burns was dropped after the second Test in Melbourne.

Australia XI for Brisbane Test:

David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.