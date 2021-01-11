AUS vs IND: Fans bash Steve Smith for removing Rishabh Pant’s guard on Day 5 of Sydney Test

Steve Smith criticised for scuffing crease during drinks break on Day 5.

Smith was earlier removed from the Australian team in a fallout of 2018's ball-tampering scandal.

Former Australia captain Steve Smith was severely criticised on social media for his strange actions during a drinks break, standing at the batting crease and scraping the batsman’s guard with his foot.

The incident took place on the fifth day of the third Australia-India Test at the SCG. Australian bowlers struggled to pick wickets on the final day, with a counter-attack from Rishabh Pant putting pressure back on the home team.

During the drinks break, a stump cam caught Smith standing on the crease as if preparing to face the bowler, taking a step close to the wicket, before digging a groove into the ground with his foot. Pant then had to remark his guard before play resumed.

The ICC Code of Conduct’s section 2.10, which is regarding “unfair play”, states that “a fielder causing deliberate or avoidable damage to the pitch” can be a Level 1 or 2 offence.

Several cricket fans were upset with Smith’s action, and they slammed the Aussie star who was earlier found tampering ball and subsequently banned from all forms of domestic and international cricket for a year in 2018.

Steve Smith is a Born Cheater #INDvAUS

pic.twitter.com/QDsrRYMclm

Shoes can be used for many things. Removing an opponent’s batting guard mark too….

Not for taking sharp catches though…. #Smith #Pant #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 11, 2021

Team india shud go thro rule book and report to authorities about Steve Smith playing cheat and scuffing guard mark of pant. @ajinkyarahane88 @imVkohli let's make issue out of it. — durgesh kaushik (@durgeshkaushik) January 11, 2021

#INDvAUS

#INDvAUS

Steve Smith removing footmarks of Rishabh Pant during drinks brake: pic.twitter.com/LhrmdTJZ07

Brainfade in India,

Sandpaper in South Africa,

Scuffing pitch in Australia, What a player Steve Smith is. Performs everywhere.👏 #AUSvIND — Manish (@iHitman55) January 11, 2021

Can't decide who's the worst – Australian crowd, Australian umpires or Australian player Steve Smith — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 11, 2021

As per ICC rules Steven Smith likely to get a warning for doing shadow batting and trying to disturb Rishabh Pant's batting stance. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 11, 2021

@ICC should ban the cheat Steve Smith for atleast 5 test matches, he simply can't tamper the pitch , guard of Rishabh pant, that was mischief, foul play by senior player , or mentally unstable cheat on the ground — durgesh kaushik (@durgeshkaushik) January 11, 2021