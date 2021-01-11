AUS vs IND: Fans bash Steve Smith for removing Rishabh Pant’s guard on Day 5 of Sydney Test

Posted On / /
Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (Pic Source: Twitter)

  • Steve Smith criticised for scuffing crease during drinks break on Day 5.

  • Smith was earlier removed from the Australian team in a fallout of 2018's ball-tampering scandal.

Former Australia captain Steve Smith was severely criticised on social media for his strange actions during a drinks break, standing at the batting crease and scraping the batsman’s guard with his foot.

The incident took place on the fifth day of the third Australia-India Test at the SCG. Australian bowlers struggled to pick wickets on the final day, with a counter-attack from Rishabh Pant putting pressure back on the home team.

During the drinks break, a stump cam caught Smith standing on the crease as if preparing to face the bowler, taking a step close to the wicket, before digging a groove into the ground with his foot. Pant then had to remark his guard before play resumed.

The ICC Code of Conduct’s section 2.10, which is regarding “unfair play”, states that “a fielder causing deliberate or avoidable damage to the pitch” can be a Level 1 or 2 offence.

Several cricket fans were upset with Smith’s action, and they slammed the Aussie star who was earlier found tampering ball and subsequently banned from all forms of domestic and international cricket for a year in 2018.

TAGS: , , , , ,

CATEGORY: Steve Smith, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.