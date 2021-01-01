AUS vs IND: Rohit Sharma appointed India vice-captain for last two Tests

Rohit Sharma has joined India squad after two-week quarantine.

The third Test between Australia and India will begin on January 7.

Rohit Sharma has been named vice-captain of the Indian cricket team for the last two Tests of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy.

The 33-year-old batsman, who had missed the limited-overs series as well as the first two Tests against Australia due to a hamstring injury, rejoined India squad in Melbourne on Thursday.

“Rohit has been India’s long-time white ball vice-captain, so it was only imperative that in Virat’s absence, he will be a part of the team’s leadership group,” a senior official privy to the development told PTI.

Rohit has scored 2141 runs in 32 Tests at an average of 46.5. He has six centuries to his name with the best of 212 against South Africa in 2019.

Meanwhile, fast bowler T Natarajan has replaced Umesh Yadav, who sustained a strain in his left calf muscle on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named T Natarajan as Yadav’s replacement,” the BCCI said in an official statement on Friday.

“Ahead of the Boxing Day Test, Shardul Thakur was added to the Test squad as Mohd. Shami’s replacement after the senior fast bowler suffered a hairline fracture in his right forearm.

“Both Shami and Umesh Yadav will head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further rehabilitation of their injuries,” the statement added.

The Indian contingent will leave for Sydney on January 5 as the New Year’s Test is scheduled to begin on January 7.

Team India squad: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan.