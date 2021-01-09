AUS vs IND: WATCH – Josh Hazlewood’s incredible effort to run-out Hanuma Vihari in 3rd Test

Josh Hazlewood stunned Hanuma Vihari with his outstanding fielding.

Australia bundled out India for 244 to take 94 runs lead.

Australian bowler Josh Hazlewood produced a phenomenal fielding effort on Day 3 of the ongoing third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) to get rid of Indian batsman Hanuma Vihari.

Vihari came into the middle after the departure of India captain Ajinkya Rahane. The Andhra cricketer batted with way too much caution and scored 4 off 37 balls.

During the 68th over of India’s first innings bowled by Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon, Vihari came dancing down the track and pushed the ball towards mid-off to steal a quick single.

However, Hazlewood dived to his right, collected the ball and hit the stumps directly with his body still in the air.

Cricket Australia shared the video of Hazlewood’s outstanding fielding effort on their official Twitter handle.

Here is the video:

Australia dismissed India for 244

In reply to Australia’s 338, Team India only managed to get 244 on the scoreboard as the hosts took the lead of 94 runs.

Cheteshwar Pujara scored 50 off 176 balls, and his ultra-defensive approach put huge pressure on his colleagues as the visitors never really got the momentum they were looking for. Rahane made 22 from 70 deliveries, and Rishabh Pant scored 36 off 67 balls.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja made valuable contribution down the end as he scored unbeaten 28 from 37 balls.

When it comes to the home team, pacer Pat Cummins yet again shined with the red-leather and bagged a four-wicket haul for 29 in 21.4 overs.

Hazlewood claimed 2 for 43 in 21 overs while Mitchell Starc picked up 1 wicket for 61 in 19 overs. Lyon went wicketless in his 31 overs for 87 runs.