AUS vs IND: WATCH – Mohammed Siraj gets emotional while singing the national anthem during 3rd Test

Mohammed Siraj couldn't control his emotions while singing national anthem in SCG Test.

Siraj is playing his second match in Test cricket.

Indian speedster Mohammed Siraj, who made his Test debut in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), got emotional while singing the national anthem before the start of the ongoing third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

The Hyderabad bowler did try to hide his emotions but ended up in tears when both teams lined up for their anthems. His bowling partner Jasprit Bumrah tried to lighten him up.

Here is the video:

Siraj, who lost his father during the start of the tour, was extraordinary with the ball in his maiden game at MCG as he became the first debutant for India in seven years to pick five wickets in a Test match. He finished with fifer for 77 runs in 36.3 overs.

Mohammed Shami, who Siraj replaced in this Test, was the last India bowler to take a fifer in a debut Test back in 2013.

In the ongoing third Test, Siraj has managed to get the better of Aussie opener David Warner. In his second over the right-arm bowler got Warner out at slips. Siraj bowled an angled delivery, Warner saw the width and went for a drive, but it carried the outside edge which flew towards Cheteshwar Pujara at first slip who grabbed the catch.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer also reacted to the heart-warming moment and said there is no bigger motivation than playing for India.

“Even if there’s little or no crowd to cheer you on, no better motivation than playing for India. As a legend once said “You don’t play for the crowd, you play for the country,” tweeted Jaffer.