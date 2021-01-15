AUS vs IND – WATCH: Rohit Sharma takes a sharp catch at second slip to dismiss David Warner

Rohit Sharma's catch to remove David Warner (Pic Source: Twitter)

  • Rohit Sharma took a brilliant catch to remove David Warner early.

  • Mohammed Siraj once again picked up the wicket of star Australian opener.

Team India made an eventful start in the fourth and final Test against Australia at the Gabba on Friday.

Rohit Sharma pulled off an outstanding catch at the second slip as Mohammed Siraj once again removed David Warner (1 off 4) cheaply, giving his team an early breakthrough.

Warner probably expected an inward movement from the ball, but it held its line to take a thick edge and Rohit did the rest in the slip cordon.

Soon, Shardul Thakur, who is playing his second Test match, sent the other opener Marcus Harris (5 off 23) back to the dressing.

At the end of the first session, Australia were 67/2 with Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith rebuilding their innings.

Here is the video of Rohit Sharma’s sharp catch:

Playing XI of both the teams:

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan.

