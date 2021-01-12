BBL 10: Jason Roy star in Perth Scorchers’ dominating win over Hobart Hurricanes

Perth Scorchers defeated Hobart Hurricanes by nine wickets on Tuesday.

Liam Livingstone scored a brilliant half-century.

In the 37th match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21, Perth Scorchers have defeated Hobart Hurricanes by nine wickets at Optus Stadium on Tuesday.

A walk in the park for Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone & the @ScorchersBBL tonight! #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/1A5QV55BTx — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 12, 2021

It was the fifth consecutive victory for Scorchers. The triumph has taken the Ashton Turner-led side to the third place in the team standings.

What an EPIC way to finish our Perth-leg! 🖐️wins in a row and we jump to 3rd on the #BBL10 ladder!! 🔥 #MADETOUGH #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/D1kYvhnb9A — Perth Scorchers (@ScorchersBBL) January 12, 2021

Chasing a paltry target of 140, Scorchers completely dominated and chased down the total in 16.2 overs with nine wickets in hand.

Jason Roy and Liam Livingstone took Hurricanes bowlers to the cleaners and smashed them all around the ground. The pair put together a mind-blowing 123-run partnership for the opening wicket to take their side to an easy victory.

A first half century of the tournament for Jason Roy! #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/GHgWPtyVm9 — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 12, 2021

Livingstone smashed 54 off 39 balls with eight boundaries including four humungous sixes, before Scott Boland dismissed him in the 15th over. On the other hand, Roy stayed unbeaten on 74 from 52 deliveries to take his team over the finish line.

Liam Livingstone joins in the @ScorchersBBL fun with a half century of his own #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/BFiWnLA4qj — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 12, 2021

JRoy was the star of the show in our final #BBL10 match at home! 🔥🔥 He proved unstoppable with an unbeaten 74 🤯 #MADETOUGH pic.twitter.com/eRMZNszFwx — Perth Scorchers (@ScorchersBBL) January 12, 2021

Earlier, Hurricanes could only manage to post 139/5 at the scoreboard, thanks to the crucial knock of opener D Arcy Short, who slammed 54 off 47 balls laced up with seven boundaries.

Apart from Short, Tim David made valuable contribution down the order with a vital 23-ball 31 runs inning.

For Scorchers, Aaron Hardie picked up two wickets for 36 in his quota of 4 overs. Jhye Richardson (1/23), Jason Behrendorff (1/21), Fawad Ahmed (1/24) bagged one wicket each.

Scorchers’ next match is against Sydney Sixers at Manuka Oval in Canberra on Saturday (January 16). Hurricanes will also play their next game at the same venue against Sydney Thunder on Monday (January 18).