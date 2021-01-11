BBL 10: Rashid Khan, Wes Agar lead Adelaide Strikers to a 5-wicket win over Melbourne Stars

Strikers climbed to third in standings after beating Stars by 5-wickets on Monday.

Rashid Khan picked up two wickets in his last game of BBL 10.

In the 36th match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21, Adelaide Strikers defeated Melbourne Stars by five wickets at home ground on Monday.

How's that for a send off for @rashidkhan_19?! 🥰 We take the points with an over to spare 💙#BlueEnergy #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/BNuvR8lTLb — Adelaide Strikers (@StrikersBBL) January 11, 2021

Chasing 150, Strikers did lose wickets at regular intervals, but small partnerships between the players helped them beat Stars with 6 balls to spare.

Jonathan Wells was the highest scorer for Strikers after he scored 36 off 27 deliveries with two fours and as many sixes.

Apart from Wells, opener Phillip Salt (31), captain Alex Carey (21) and lower-order batter Ryan Gibson (22 no) made valuable contributions to take Strikers to their fifth win in the competition.

Salty skies one & is the next to go. Wellsy joins Kez in the middle 💪#BlueEnergy #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/2yQkwWDwr4 — Adelaide Strikers (@StrikersBBL) January 11, 2021

For Stars, leg-spinner Adam Zampa picked up two wickets for 20 in his quota of 4 overs. Sam Rainbird, skipper Glenn Maxwell and Haris Rauf also bagged one wicket each.

Since the start of BBL09: Zampa: 32 wickets, 19 games. Rashid: 35 wickets, 25 games. Not sure it's properly appreciated how good Zampa has been/is. Class above. #bbl10 — Tim Michell (@tim_michell) January 11, 2021

Earlier, Wes Agar bowled brilliantly for the Strikers to restrict Stars at 149/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Agar picked up two scalps and conceded only 19 runs in his quota of 4 overs that included a maiden as well.

Agar first dismissed Stars’ opening batsman Andre Fletcher for 12, who slammed two sixes and was looking dangerous. Agar did not just stop there as he then removed the well-set Marcus Stoinis to put brakes on the run-flow. Stoinis scored 47 runs off 31 balls including 4 fours and 3 maximums.

The first player to score 2,000 runs for the Melbourne Stars 🙌 Congrats, Marcus Stoinis 👏#TeamGreen #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/NRjZ05upZC — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) January 11, 2021

Apart from Stoinis, Nic Maddinson shined with the bat to take his team to a respectable total. The New South Wales batsman slammed unbeaten 48 from 34 deliveries laced up with two fours and three sixes.

Nic Maddinson whacks a six off the last ball and finishes on 48no. A very handy return to the @starsBBL #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/sC9TkYcpXc — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 11, 2021

Rashid Khan, who played his farewell game for Strikers in BBL 10, impressed fans with a superb performance. He bagged two wickets for 29 in 4 overs. Rashid is set to join his national team Afghanistan for their upcoming international project against Ireland.