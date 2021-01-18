BBL 10 – WATCH: Ben McDermott smashes the ball out of Manuka Oval for a gigantic six

Ben McDermott smashed 96 off 56 in Hurricanes vs Thunder clash.

Hurricanes defeated Thunder by six wickets at Manuka Oval on Monday.

In the 43rd match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21, Hobart Hurricanes defeated Sydney Thunder by six wickets at Manuka Oval in Canberra on Monday.

The chief architect of the epic victory was Ben McDermott, who scored a blistering knock of 96 runs to get his team over the line. With the win, Hurricanes have now occupied the fourth position in the team’s standings.

McDermott slammed eight fours and five humungous sixes during his breathtaking inning. Out of his five sixes, one grabbed maximum eyeballs as the ball went outside the stadium.

It all happened in the seventh over when Nathan McAndrew bowled a length ball to McDermott, who set up a stable base and then launched the white leather over mid-wicket for a gigantic six. The shot was timed perfectly as the ball easily sailed over the Manuka Oval.

On-air commentators were in disbelief after witnessing the monstrous blow as they were heard guessing whether it’s a 130-meter six.

“You can just tell straight from the get-go that was right out of its cruise. That’s gotta be 130 metres, that’s just massive.”

Here is the video:

'He's put that into Lake Burley Griffin' This was ENORMOUS from Ben McDermott! #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/SHEnclPRA2 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 18, 2021

McDermott takes Hurricanes over the finish line

During their chase of 178, Hurricanes had the worst start as they lost opener Will Jacks on the very first ball of their innings. Soon, D’ Arcy Short was also dismissed as Hurricanes were reduced to 13/2 after 2.4 overs.

However, McDermott and Dawid Malan took their side out of hot waters and stitched a crucial partnership of 109 runs for the third wicket.

Malan was removed at 42 off 28 balls, but McDermott kept on scoring runs from the other end. The right-handed batsman added 43 runs for the fourth wicket with skipper Peter Handscomb before Tanveer Sangha sent him back four runs short of a century.

Handscomb and Tim Davis remained unbeaten on 21 and 7 as Hurricanes chased down the challenging target in 18 overs with six wickets in hand.

Earlier, Sam Billings shined with the bat for Thunder and took them to 177/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Billings smashed 50 off 34 deliveries with the help of five boundaries.